Sonu Nigam fans blast his songs in car next to his ahead of concert, singer surprises them. Watch wholesome video

Singer Sonu Nigam has fans all around the world, and his latest video is proof of that. In a new video, the singer showed fans blasting his songs on the way to his concert in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Sonu Nigam has shared a sweet video of his interaction with fans.

Sonu Nigam makes fans' day The video begins with Sonu in his car, his mic and earpiece all strapped in. He smiles brightly as he realises that the car a couple of meters ahead of them is blasting his song--Yeh Ishq Ishq from Dhurandhar--in their car.

“Mera gaana sunre hain, usko pata nahi ki peeche main khada hua hoon kyuki humare show pe aa raha hai na ye (They are listening to my song. They don't realise I am right behind them. They are going for my show),” he said, before breaking into an impromptu performance of the song himself.

Sonu then asks his driver to drive closer to the fans' car and rolls down his window. As the fans spot him, they exchange waves and smiles. “So sweet,” Sonu says as the video ends with a view of the concert stadium.

“When you see your concert has already begun for your audiences in their car,” Sonu captioned his post. Fans of the singer loved the video. Tanmay Bhat wrote, “So fun.” A fan wrote, “Sir Aapko sun ne ke liye bhi warm-up karna padta hai (One needs to warm up to listen to you)."