Gauahar Khan shares photo with Zaid Darbar and ex Kushal Tandon after The Alliance finale; fans say, ‘friendship wins’

The Alliance ended with Mini Mathur being announced as the winner of the reality show. The show saw several memorable showdowns and moments, but one of its biggest talking points remained Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon, who were lauded by fans for showing maturity despite their shared connection with Gauahar Khan. Gauahar Khan shares photo with ex Kushal Tandon and husband Zaid Darbar.

Gauahar shares photo with ex Kushal Tandon Gauahar Khan shared photos from The Alliance wrap-up party. While she congratulated Mini Mathur for winning the show, one particular photo won hearts online. Gauahar shared pictures with Mini and Zaid, but the last photo she posted featured Zaid, Mini, herself, and her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon together in the same frame.

Fans were quick to react to the photo, delighted to see Gauahar and Kushal together in one frame after years. One comment read, "Such a wonderful frame! Friendship takes over everything else❤️🔥." Another comment read, "Please Gauahar… Never come in between this bromance 😂❤️ they are the cutest ." One more comment read, "One of the best things about the show was the unbelievable bond between Zaid and Kushal🫂❤️ May God always keep them away from negativity and protect their beautiful bond from all the negativity around them ."