Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised, undergoes surgery in Kolkata
BJP leader and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata where he underwent a surgical procedure.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday morning visited veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at a private hospital in Kolkata, where he underwent a surgical procedure, sources at the medical establishment said.
Mithun Chakraborty undergoes surgery
Chakraborty underwent a procedure on Thursday to remove a metal plate that had been implanted following an incident. The procedure was successful and the actor is in a stable condition, they said.
The CM, in a social media post, wrote, "Distinguished film actor and BJP central committee member Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata due to health issues. I visited the hospital today to see him. I spoke with him and enquired about his health condition. I pray to the Almighty God for his speedy recovery."
About Mithun Chakraborty
This was the second time Adhikari visited Chakraborty during hospitalisation. In 2024, the chief minister met the actor after he underwent an orthopaedic surgery on his hand.
Chakraborty, a prominent BJP leader in West Bengal, had campaigned extensively for the party during the 2026 Assembly elections, in which the BJP defeated the Trinamool Congress to form the state government.
When it comes to his film career spanning over five decades, Mithun has done 350 films, mostly in Hindi and Bengali languages. Mithun made his acting debut with art house drama Mrigayaa (1976), directed by Mrinal Sen. He even won his first National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film. His major breakthrough role came with Bengali film Nadi Theke Sagare (1978), but he gained mass popularity with the 1982 film Disco Dancer, which was a major box office success.
The actor has two high-profile projects in the pipeline - Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.
(With inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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