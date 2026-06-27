Quote of the day by Mithun Chakraborty: 'There was a time when I thought I wouldn't be able to achieve my goals…'
OMithun Chakraborty's rise from hardship to stardom is a lesson in perseverance. Here's the powerful quote that reflects his never-give-up spirit.
From sleeping on the footpaths of Mumbai to becoming one of Indian cinema's biggest stars, Mithun Chakraborty's life is a story of resilience, determination and perseverance. Let's revisit one of his most inspiring quotes on overcoming adversity.
Reflecting on the struggles he faced before making it in the film industry, Mithun said in a July 2022 interview with The Times of India, "There was a time when I thought I wouldn't be able to achieve my goals. I even contemplated suicide. But I fought back. I kept telling myself that if I gave up, everything would end there. I chose to fight, and that's why I'm standing here today." (Also read: Quote of the day by Rajinikanth: ‘Spirituality gives me a lot of power; more than name, fame and money, I seek…' )
What Mithun Chakraborty’s quote means
At its heart, Mithun’s words are about choosing resilience over despair. The actor openly acknowledges that there were moments when his dreams felt impossible and he questioned whether he could go on. Yet instead of letting those moments define him, he chose to keep fighting.
His quote serves as a reminder that setbacks and failures don’t have to determine the outcome of your journey. Progress often comes from refusing to give up, even when success seems far away. By sharing one of the darkest chapters of his life, Mithun encourages others to believe that perseverance can eventually lead to extraordinary achievements.
Why Mithun’s message still resonates today
In an age where success stories are often presented without the struggles behind them, Mithun’s honesty stands out. His journey, from financial hardship and rejection to becoming a National Award-winning actor and one of India’s biggest film icons, shows that resilience is often built through adversity.
Whether you’re pursuing a career, facing personal challenges or working towards a long-term goal, his message reminds us that difficult phases are temporary. Sometimes, the biggest victory is simply choosing not to give up.
About Mithun Chakraborty
Born as Gouranga Chakraborty on June 16, 1950, Mithun Chakraborty is an actor, producer, entrepreneur and politician whose career spans more than five decades. He has appeared in over 350 films across Hindi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Punjabi cinema. Popularly known as 'Mahaguru', Mithun is a three-time National Film Award winner and has also received four Filmfare Awards. In 2024, he was conferred the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour. He was also honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More