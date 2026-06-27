Quote of the day by Mithun Chakraborty: 'There was a time when I thought I wouldn't be able to achieve my goals…'

From sleeping on the footpaths of Mumbai to becoming one of Indian cinema's biggest stars, Mithun Chakraborty's life is a story of resilience, determination and perseverance. Let's revisit one of his most inspiring quotes on overcoming adversity. Mithun Chakraborty, an acclaimed actor and three-time National Film Award winner, rose from adversity to become a film icon. (Instagram)

Reflecting on the struggles he faced before making it in the film industry, Mithun said in a July 2022 interview with The Times of India, "There was a time when I thought I wouldn't be able to achieve my goals. I even contemplated suicide. But I fought back. I kept telling myself that if I gave up, everything would end there. I chose to fight, and that's why I'm standing here today." (Also read: Quote of the day by Rajinikanth: ‘Spirituality gives me a lot of power; more than name, fame and money, I seek…' )

What Mithun Chakraborty’s quote means At its heart, Mithun’s words are about choosing resilience over despair. The actor openly acknowledges that there were moments when his dreams felt impossible and he questioned whether he could go on. Yet instead of letting those moments define him, he chose to keep fighting.

His quote serves as a reminder that setbacks and failures don’t have to determine the outcome of your journey. Progress often comes from refusing to give up, even when success seems far away. By sharing one of the darkest chapters of his life, Mithun encourages others to believe that perseverance can eventually lead to extraordinary achievements.