Actor Mimoh Chakraborty on sister Dishani’s engagement: Family is thrilled and emotional

Dishani Chakraborty, daughter of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, took to Instagram on Monday to announce her engagement to freelance cinematographer Myles Mantzaris in Malibu, California. Speaking to us, her elder brother, actor Mimoh Chakraborty, confirmed the news. Mimoh, (insets) Dishani with Myles Mantzaris and Mithun Chakraborty

"The family back home is super happy and thrilled. We are still soaking in the good news. Dishani is our kid sister, so it has left us brothers—and, above all, my parents, especially my dad—all emotional and overwhelmed. Such moments make you realise the importance of family bonding. With so much good happening, it’s totally turning out to be our year."

Mimoh shares that he immediately jumped on a call with Dishani to celebrate, eager to welcome his future brother-in-law into the family fold. “We siblings connected on a quick call, and hearing her excited made me feel so content as an older brother. As we talked, I couldn't help but get teary-eyed. It’s just an overwhelming moment for both of us.”

With the wedding planned for around December 6, the family has some time to prepare. “We have some time on our side to prepare for the D-day. For now, things are all open and there is a lot to plan for both the families. Now it’s on the couple to decide where they want to take the big plunge—here in India or in the US.”

Mimoh admits that there is a lot on his mind for now. “Weddings are always special, and all the more if it is someone who has all our hearts. As far as gifting is concerned, I want to give her something that will not only bring back all our beautiful memories together as siblings but also stay with her always. Madalsa (actor-wife) is too good with this stuff and a better planner, so it is surely going to be something very special for the beautiful couple. For now I know how the entire family is gearing up to hop on the shopping wagon very soon.”

The actor, who plans to visit his sister soon, recalls his own wedding—the first in the Chakraborty family. “When Madalsa and I got married, I remember there was so much happening that it left us all occupied in our heads. I feel that at Dishani’s wedding, after completing our bhai-bhabhi duties, we will just let our hair down to enjoy the day to the fullest. My brother, Namashi (writer/director), is also absolutely thrilled, and soon we will all sit together to finalise things.”