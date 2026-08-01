49ers' Super Bowl hopes under scrutiny as health expert highlights team's biggest obstacle

With injuries continuing to pile up during training camp, the San Francisco 49ers have responded by adding more depth to their roster. While the additions provide extra depth, concerns about San Francisco's offense have also surfaced. (AP Photo)

49ers add reinforcements On Friday, the team signed tight end Josiah Deguara, a former third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, along with veteran wide receiver Trenton Irwin to help reinforce the offense.

Confirming the moves, ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on X, "More receiving help: the 49ers have signed veteran TE Josiah Deguara and former Bengals WR Trenton Irwin to one-year deals."

Expert raises age concerns While the additions provide extra depth, concerns about San Francisco's offense have also surfaced. On Thursday, health expert JD Morse pointed to the overall age of several key offensive players, suggesting it could become an issue as the season progresses.

"The 49ers offense is OLD

Brock Purdy - 26 years old

Christian McCaffrey - 30 years old

Mike Evans - 33 years old

Deebo Samuel - 30 years old

De’Zhaun Stribling - 23 years old

George Kittle - 32 years old

Jake Tonges - 28 years old

Injured

Ricky Pearsall - 26 years old

Christian Kirk - 29 years old

More like the geriatric 49ers!" Morse tweeted on X.