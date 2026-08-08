7 killed, 11 injured in Himachal bus accident; PM Modi expresses sorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the lives lost in the road accident near Chalunj Mor in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district and prayed for the recovery of the injured. People gathered after a private bus overturned and plunged onto a lower road, in Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. At least seven passengers were killed and 11 others were injured. (PTI) Seven people were killed, and 11 were injured after a private bus skidded off the road and met with an accident at 7.15 am under Patwar Circle Bairagarh, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). "The loss of lives due to a mishap in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X. Also Read I Vehicles torched, stones pelted as violence breaks out in Patna over man's death in road accident

Himachal Pradesh CM condoles Earlier today, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and instructed the district administration to make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured. Sukhu posted on X, “The news of the demise of 7 people and injuries to 11 others in the bus accident near Chaluj Morh on the Tisa-Bairagarh route in Chamba district is extremely heartbreaking. I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. May God grant a place at His divine feet to the souls of the departed and bestow strength upon the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow.” Also Read I Nitin Gadkari stresses good training for drivers to curb road accidents