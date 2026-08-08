Indo-Canadian prison officer among 3 killed in accident while transporting inmate

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has mourned the deaths of two prison officers, including a 25-year-old Indo-Canadian, in a traffic accident while they were transferring an inmate. 25-year-old corrections officer Ramandeep Kaur Maan, who was killed in a traffic mishap in Alberta on Thursday. (Corrections Service of Canada)

Correctional officers Ramandeep Kaur Maan, 25, and Nicolae Serban, 57, and their charge, Kiara Mooswa, 24, were killed when their minivan was hit by a truck on a rural highway in Alberta on Thursday just before noon. Both officers were associated with the Edmonton Institution for Women.

The unidentified driver of the truck was undergoing treatment for minor injuries.

In his condolence message on Friday, Carney said, “Every day, correctional officers do difficult work with an enormous responsibility: keeping Canadians and our communities safe. Yesterday, two officers tragically lost their lives. My thoughts today are with their loved ones, their colleagues across Correctional Service Canada, and all those grieving this terrible loss.”

Maan came to Canada as an international student and was an Indian national, though a Canadian permanent resident. She had moved from Winnipeg in Manitoba to Edmonton, Alberta, after securing employment with Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

The outlet CTV News quoted an Indo-Canadian community member as saying that Maan’s family was in India and she was their principal source of income.

Varinder Bhullar also said Maan was working overtime when the tragedy occurred as it did not happen during her scheduled shift. Bhullar added, “She got a job that she liked. Then, unfortunately, that happiness didn’t last too long. Her family is devastated back home.”

In a statement issued on Friday, CSC Commissioner Talal Dakalbab said, “As the Prime Minister has noted, Correctional Officers perform challenging and often demanding work with tremendous responsibility, helping to protect Canadians and support safe communities. Nick and Ramandeep embodied that commitment every day. Their service, sacrifice, and dedication to others will not be forgotten, and we will continue to honour their memory and legacy.”

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.