Mercedes driver alleges she had ‘half metallic AMG logo burned onto her skin’, sues car maker

A woman posted a series of videos on social media alleging that the metallic AMG logo on her Mercedes heated up in the sun and burned her skin. She further stated that she has filed a lawsuit against the car manufacturer. Snippets from a video of a woman alleging the AMG logo burned her. (Instagram/@karinabath)

“What are we going to do about this,” Karendeep "Karina" Bath wrote on Instagram. In a video, she claimed she was out for lunch with her friend while her car was parked outside.

Once she entered her car, she screamed as something hurt the bare skin on her shoulder. She alleged that she later realised it was because of the metallic logo on her seat, which left a mark.

In another video, she shared that a law firm had reached out to her and offered her the opportunity to be a plaintiff in a class action lawsuit it was filing against Mercedes over similar allegations.