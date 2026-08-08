Chandigarh: Kin of persons with mental disabilities seek implementation of 2017 act

Families of persons with mental disabilities, along with psychiatrists and mental health advocates, on Friday urged the Chandigarh administration to implement the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and address, what they described as serious shortcomings, in the functioning of the city’s Group Home for persons with mental illnesses. The families submitted a joint representation listing their grievances and said they would meet the UT administrator next week to seek their resolution. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference, they alleged that despite the Union government notifying the UT administration in April 2025 to implement the Act, the Chandigarh Mental Health Authority has not yet been constituted. Aditya Vikram, managing trustee of Pushpanjali Trust, said the delay has affected the registration, audit and grievance redressal mechanisms for mental health establishments.

Senior psychiatrist Dr B K (Simmi) Waraich, a governing body member of the UT Group Home Society, said the Mental Health Authority is essential for the Group Home’s registration under the Act and for ensuring minimum service standards. She also called for simplifying admission procedures and filling vacant posts of psychiatric social workers and occupational instructors to improve care and increase admissions.

Families also objected to the administration’s reported decision to allocate nearly half of the Sector 31 Group Home building to senior citizens. Satish Kumar, father of an adult with mental illness, urged the Punjab and Haryana high court to intervene, alleging the move undermines the project’s original purpose.

Caregivers further raised concerns over the lack of trained staff, vocational programmes and occupational activities at the facility. Some applicants also criticised the mandatory residential assessment at the mental health institute and half-way home in Sector 32, calling the requirement unnecessary for persons who have recovered and live independently.

Concerns were also raised over the relocation of economically weaker section (EWS) beneficiaries to a makeshift Group Home at the Senior Citizens Home in Sector 15. Families alleged the facility lacks professional staff and rehabilitation services and demanded that eligible residents be shifted to the main Group Home in Sector 31.

The families submitted a joint representation listing their grievances and said they would meet the UT administrator next week to seek their resolution.