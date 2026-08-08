Punjab govt to host 41 free ‘Hamare Ram’ performance in 12 cities: Mann

The Punjab government on Friday launched a statewide cultural initiative with the inaugural staging of the theatrical production “Hamare Ram” in Mohali. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur with actors Ashutosh Rana, Tarun Khanna and Karan Sharma, who play Ravana, Lord Shiva and Lord Surya, respectively. (HT)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who attended the opening show, announced that 41 free performances of the play will be held across 12 cities during August and September.

Addressing the audience, Mann said the initiative aimed to promote Punjab’s cultural heritage while taking the timeless teachings of Lord Ram to people through theatre.

He added that the performances will be organised free of cost to ensure people from all sections of society could experience the production.

The play, featuring actor Ashutosh Rana in the role of Ravan, Karan Sharma as Lord Surya and Tarun Khanna as Lord Shiva, will travel to Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Bathinda, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Patiala, Sangrur, Khanna and Mohali.

Describing Punjab as a land of rich spiritual and cultural traditions, the chief minister said the initiative sought to inspire the younger generation by highlighting the values of truth, righteousness, compassion and harmony embodied in the Ramayana.

He said theatre remained one of the most effective mediums for connecting youth with India’s cultural and moral heritage.

Mann also said the state government had increased budgetary support for cultural activities and would continue organising programmes aimed at preserving Punjab’s diverse heritage.

Referring to earlier initiatives such as “Ek Shaam Shiv Ke Naam” and celebrations dedicated to the 650th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidas, he said the government was committed to promoting the spiritual traditions of all communities.

Directed by Gaurav Bhardwaj and produced by Felicity Theatre, “Hamare Ram” presents a contemporary interpretation of the Ramayana through elaborate sets, LED visuals, music and choreography. The production has been staged across India and abroad since its premiere in 2024.

Tourism and cultural affairs minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond was also present at the inaugural performance.

The chief minister said the production had received widespread appreciation across the country for presenting the Ramayana from lesser-known perspectives while remaining rooted in its spiritual essence. He expressed confidence that the performances would help strengthen social harmony and encourage the younger generation to imbibe the values of truth, duty, compassion and righteousness.