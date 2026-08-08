Meerut visit today: CM to conduct aerial survey of Kanwar route, shower petals on pilgrims

MEERUT Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Meerut on Saturday to participate in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra celebrations, where he is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of the Kanwar route, shower flower petals on Shiva devotees and interact with pilgrims travelling through the district. According to the official itinerary, the CM will arrive at the helipad at 11 am. He will then undertake an aerial survey of NH-58 and the Kanwar route while showering flower petals on devotees between 11:05 am and 11:35 am. (File Photo)

The visit is expected to coincide with one of the busiest phases of the Kanwar Yatra, as thousands of Shiva devotees continue their journey through western Uttar Pradesh amid heightened security and traffic management measures.

Currently, Kanwariyas continue to pass through Meerut on National Highway-58, one of the busiest routes for the annual pilgrimage. The district administration and police have completed extensive security and logistical preparations ahead of the CM’s arrival.

District magistrate VK Singh said the chief minister has been visiting Meerut during the Kanwar Yatra in previous years as well to encourage devotees by showering flower petals on them. This year’s programme is expected to last between one and one-and-a-half hours and will include his arrival, aerial survey, interaction with pilgrims and departure.

“The number of devotees on NH-58 has been exceptionally high this year. Keeping this in view, the chief minister will spend time among the Kanwariyas, interact with them and boost their morale by showering flower petals,” the DM said. He added that the scheduled visit has generated considerable enthusiasm among both devotees and local residents.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Avinash Pandey said all rehearsals and briefings for the CM’s programme have been completed. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place from the helipad to the event venue and along the designated route. Police personnel deployed for the visit have been issued detailed operational instructions.

According to the official itinerary, the CM will arrive at the helipad at 11 am. He will then undertake an aerial survey of NH-58 and the Kanwar route while showering flower petals on devotees between 11:05 am and 11:35 am.

Following the aerial survey, Yogi Adityanath will spend 30 minutes, from 11:35 am to 12:05 pm, interacting directly with Kanwar pilgrims. He is scheduled to leave for the helipad at 12:15 pm before departing from Meerut.