Dadri incident has spread panic across Haryana, government is responsible: Hooda

Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday raised questions regarding the BJP government’s handling of law and order. The Dadri incident has created an atmosphere of panic throughout the state. (HT PHOTO)

“The Dadri incident has created an atmosphere of panic throughout the state. The manner in which miscreants executed the crime right in front of the police station clearly shows that they have no fear of the law left,” he said.

Hooda said that brazen incidents of robbery, dacoity, extortion, murder, and open firing have become routine in Haryana.

Speaking to reporters in Karnal, Hooda said that the policy implemented during the Congress government’s tenure is still appreciated across the country and the world.

“This was because, for the first time, not just in the country but globally, the Congress government directly appointed 17 medal-winning athletes as DSPs. These athletes, hailing from diverse castes, communities, and regions, included Yogeshwar Dutt, Joginder Sharma, Mamta Sauda, and Vijender Singh,” ex-CM said.

He added that the Congress government formulated a policy offering cash rewards of up to ₹5 crore to medal-winning athletes, the highest such reward globally.

“The result of these initiatives was that out of the 38 gold medals the country won at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, athletes from Haryana alone secured 22,” he said.

“However, the BJP government has altered the sports policy formulated by the Congress, thereby depriving athletes of their due rewards, honours, and positions. There are many athletes who won medals at the international level but were not appointed to high-ranking posts. Athletes who had been appointed as DSPs by the Congress government have not even received promotions under the current administration,” he added.