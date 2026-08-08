Sukhu directs medical colleges to boost research, strengthen diagnostics services

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed medical colleges to promote research in the medical colleges of the state to offer better health care facilities to the patients. Sukhu also stressed conducting in-house blood tests and said that the state government has released ₹75 crore for setting up automated labs in three medical colleges. (HT File)

Sukhu was presiding over a meeting of the health department in Shimla. The CM said that research in the medical sector is paramount and a dedicated research department would be established in the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla in the first phase and later the initiative would be replicated in the other medical colleges across the state.

The CM said that directions had been given to conduct instant diagnostic tests like MRI, CT scan and X-rays etc. without any waiting period for the patients.

Sukhu also stressed conducting in-house blood tests and said that the state government has released ₹75 crore for setting up automated labs in three medical colleges—Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties (Chamiyana), IGMC Shimla, and Tanda Medical College—so that multiple tests could be done simultaneously using a single blood sample.

He said that tenders have been floated to procure machines for establishing these labs. He said that there is no paucity of funds for upgrading the health infrastructure and the state government would provide all support for strengthening medical facilities.

Sukhu said that the state government is also contemplating to procure quality medicines directly from the manufacturing companies to ensure better availability and standards, and necessary directions have been given in this regard.