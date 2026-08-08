Rijiju defends Shah amid Oppn persistent demand for HM’s statement

“Since this morning, these people have been raising slogans while repeatedly invoking the name of the Home Minister. I wish to state very emphatically that these people create a ruckus and then disappear. Home Minister Shri Amit Shah arrives at Parliament early in the morning and leaves late at night. He remains in Parliament throughout the day. Therefore, their manner of raising slogans is inappropriate,” Rijiju said.

In the Lok Sabha, Rijiju slammed the Opposition and said Shah is a person whose name makes terrorists and extremists tremble in fear.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju strongly defended Union home minister Amit Shah amid the Opposition’s persistent demand for the latter’s statement Shah on the use of pellet guns against students, triggering disruptions and discord for the second straight week in both Houses of Parliament. The government blamed the Congress and Opposition MPs for the unruly behaviours but refused to accept the anti-NDA group’s demands.

“Secondly, Home Minister Shri Amit Shah is a person whose very name makes terrorists and extremists tremble. On the day the discussion takes place here and the Hon’ble Home Minister delivers his reply, you will not even be able to listen. You dare to invoke the Home Minister’s name! The Minister concerned with the scheduled business is required to be present in the House. You cannot dictate or demand which Minister should attend or who should provide the reply; that is decided by the Government and the Chair,” Rijiju added.

The minister later said, the government’s attempts to pass bills after discussion have not yielded results because the Opposition has not allowed both Houses to function. “The Monsoon Session of Parliament has passed many critical and important Bills so far. But Congress and Opposition MPs are unable to speak due to their own unruly behaviors. I feel sorry for the first time MPs who are losing great opportunities. So, do not blame the government,” he said.

The Lok Sabha cleared the MSME development bill amid din. The bill has already been cleared by the Rajya Sabha on August 3.

The amendments in the MSMED Act have been made to strengthen the legal framework governing the development of the MSME sector, improving the ease of doing business, creating an enabling business environment through decriminalisation, providing institutional mechanisms for promotion of MSMEs and addressing delayed payment issues faced by the Micro and Small Enterprises.

This amendment is aimed at aligning the Act with the changing MSME landscape. The MSME classification based on twin criteria of “Investment in plant/machinery” and “Turnover” has been incorporated in the Act. The Bill provides permanence to the Udyam Registration Portal as a Digital, free, and voluntary registration platform for MSMEs. The registration for MSMEs is voluntary.

On Friday Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after the opposition did not budge from its demand for a statement from Shah. In the Lok Sabha Opposition leaders rushed to the Well of the House to press for Shah’s statement.

Birla reminded the Opposition of the significance of August 9—a historic day in the Quit India movement led by Mahatma Gandhi—and said, “The contribution of Mahatma Gandhi is acknowledged not only by India but by the entire world; that is why the world draws inspiration from him. You, too, should draw inspiration from him. Engage in discussion and dialogue, and express your views here to strengthen democracy within the country. Question Hour is a crucial time.”

The government has been reaching out to the opposition parties to support the FCRA and the Delimitation Bills although it is becoming increasingly clear that the bills may not be taken up for discussion in the coming week, said people aware of the details.

On Thursday, Shah had informed Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma that the FCRA bill will be taken up for discussion on August 12.

“The government has made several attempts to reach out to the opposition, it has heard their concerns about both the FCRA and the Delimitation Bills, but it seems the Opposition does not want the bills to be taken up…” said a senior BJP lawmaker.

Opposition parties such as the Congress, the DMK, the NCP (Shardchandra Pawar),and the Samajwadi Party have dug in their heels that the government should give in writing the assurance that proportional representation of states in the Lok Sabha will be maintained.

“We are clear that the government must give it in writing that the seats will increase by 50%...We cannot speculate on the basis of verbal assurances,” said a DMK lawmaker.