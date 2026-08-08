Army enhanced ‘non-kinetic’ ops capability: Parl panel informed

The Indian Army has significantly enhanced its capabilities in cyber warfare, electronic warfare, information operations, and electromagnetic spectrum management, strengthening its capacity to conduct operations across the non-kinetic domain, the defence ministry informed a Parliamentary panel that tabled its report in both houses on Friday. HT Image

It is also integrating the counter-drone capabilities of the three services to maximise operational effectiveness.

“Dedicated cyber units focus on securing critical networks and conducting cyber operations. Electronic Warfare units are being equipped with advanced systems for spectrum dominance and the Indian Army is integrating counter-drone capabilities across all stakeholders to establish a unified counter-unmanned aerial system grid,” the ministry told the Parliamentary standing committee on defence. Drone and counter-drone warfare was in the spotlight during Operation Sindoor, the four-day military clash between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

In an earlier report, the panel asked the ministry to explore new avenues to strengthen kinetic, non-kinetic and hybrid capabilities to make the country “impenetrable during war-like situations.”