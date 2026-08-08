Rotten meat, fungus on veggies: Bengaluru's 3-star, 5-star hotels in soup over food safety violations

Several luxury hotels in Bengaluru are reportedly under the scanner after the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) department flagged multiple food safety violations ranging from unhygienic storage, fungal growth on vegetables and inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items. Food Safety and Drug Administration officials at a Bengaluru hotel where expired milk is being destroyed. (ANI videograb)

The department's Food Safety Wing has launched action against several three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru as a special inspection drive across 26 hotels uncovered the stark food safety violations.

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Rotten meat, chicken, fish and expired bakery products are among some items seized from hotels under scanner, news agency ANI reported, citing FDA statement.

During the inspections, officials found several food safety violations, including non-compliance with FSSAI labelling requirements, improper labelling and misbranding of food products, storage of expired food items, and unhygienic food handling and storage conditions.

The regulatory body has now sent notices to the concerned Food Business Operators (FBOs). Adjudication proceedings under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 will be initiated before the Adjudicating Officer, the report added.

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