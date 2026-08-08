Upa Lokayukta takes sou motu action against 54 officials over Hampi homestays violations

BIDAR: The Karnataka Upa Lokayukta has initiated suo motu proceedings against 54 officials over alleged failures to prevent unauthorised homestays and other commercial activity in the protected areas of Hampi. This comes after an inspection found hundreds of tourism establishments operating without the required approvals. HT Image

Justice B. Veerappa took cognisance of the matter following complaints about commercial activity in Hampi’s Core, Buffer and Peripheral zones. During an inspection on July 25, officials told him that at least 250 homestays were operating without mandatory permissions or licences from the Gram Panchayats or the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA).

The proceedings cover officials associated with the Hampi Authority, Sub Divisional Officers, Tahsildars, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers and Panchayat Development Officers in Hosapete and Koppal. Notices have been issued seeking explanations for the alleged failure to prevent the unauthorised activity.

Justice Veerappa said the violations were particularly serious because of the restrictions governing the protected heritage area. “The Supreme Court has clearly directed that no unauthorized commercial activities should be allowed in Hampi’s highly protected Core Zone. However, during my inspection, I found several such illegal establishments operating.”

He said the matter went beyond an administrative failure, describing it as a violation of a Supreme Court directive as well as India’s international commitment to UNESCO.

Under the rules governing Hampi’s protected areas, unauthorised commercial construction, resorts and homestays are not permitted in the Core and Buffer zones. Commercial and other activities in the heritage area are required to comply with the regulations of HWHAMA.

The Upa Lokayukta has sought records relating to permissions granted to commercial establishments in and around Hampi. The inquiry will examine how the establishments came up, whether any approvals were issued and which authorities were responsible for monitoring them.

Officials have also been asked to explain why action was not taken against the unauthorised units, how they obtained electricity connections and why local panchayats did not prevent construction. The role of HWHAMA in enforcing the applicable restrictions is also under examination.

Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner Kavitha S. Mannikeri told HT that the Lokayukta had registered a suo motu complaint against 54 officials concerning alleged illegal homestay operations in the prohibited and buffer zones of Hampi.

She said discussions had been held with the departments and officials concerned and clarified that no permission had been granted for construction of homestay buildings in the restricted areas. “Detailed information is being collected from the concerned authorities and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with government rules and regulations,” Mannikeri said.