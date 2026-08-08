Thiruvananthapuram, The search for three fishermen who have been missing since July 31 following separate fishing boat mishaps in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts resumed on Saturday, police said. Search resumes for 3 fishermen missing after separate boat mishaps in Kerala

The search operation, which entered its ninth day, is being carried out in the Vizhinjam and Muthalapozhi areas of Thiruvananthapuram district and Neendakara in Kollam district.

Gautam Krishna of Puthenthura went missing after a fishing boat capsized at Neendakara on July 31.

Gautam's father, Radhakrishnan , and grandfather, Rajeevan , who were also on the fishing boat, died in the mishap.

Following a protest by Gautam's mother Reshma, the search operation was intensified from Friday with additional Coastal Police boats deployed and Coast Guard helicopters and drones being used in the search, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Vizhinjam Coastal Police are continuing the search for John of Pulluvila, who went missing in a separate boat mishap off the Thiruvananthapuram coast on July 31.

The search is carried out with the help of Coast Guard and fishermen, officials said.

Following a protest by his family, the state government assured them that the search would be intensified.

Officials at the Vizhinjam Coastal Police Station said the search would be expanded to more areas on Saturday.

The search for Shijin , who went missing after a fishing boat capsized off Muthalapozhi on July 31, also resumed on Saturday morning.

Officials at Anchuthengu Coastal Police Station said that the search has been underway since morning with the assistance of the Marine Enforcement Wing of the Fisheries Department.

Shijin's family members had staged a protest by sitting on the rain-soaked road near the Anchuthengu Coastal Police Station, alleging that proper search operations were not being carried out to trace him.

Later, Transport Minister C P John visited the residence of the missing fisherman and assured the family that the search would be intensified.

The minister also accepted the family's demand to include 10 fishermen in the search operation from Saturday.

The Opposition has been targeting the UDF government, alleging lethargy in the search operations, while the DYFI staged a protest at the Kollam Collectorate on Friday.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council has also demanded that the state government strengthen search and rescue mechanisms for fishermen.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.