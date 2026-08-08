Myrtle Beach missing swimmer found? Latest update on Good Samaritan swimmer who rescued girl from rip current

A Good Samaritan swimmer went missing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina after rescuing a girl who was caught in a rip current there. Myrtle Beach Police Department put out an official statement on the search for the swimmer. A swimmer went missing after rescuing a girl from a rip current in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

“The Myrtle Beach Police Department and Myrtle Beach Fire Department are currently working to locate a swimmer who went missing in the ocean near 10th Avenue South,” they said.

“At approximately 7:53 p.m. today, a young girl was caught in a rip current. Another swimmer entered the water to help her and was able to get her to safety, but was then pulled underwater by the rip current and has not been located. The incident occurred around 8 p.m., after lifeguards had gone off duty. You will see an increased police and fire department presence in the area as crews continue working to locate the missing swimmer,” cops added.

Notably, the name of the swimmer has not been made public yet but many have already began to pray for the Good Samaritan. Here's all you need to know about the search for the missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach missing swimmer found? Latest update As per the latest reports, the Myrtle Beach swimmer has not been found yet. While the local police and fire department continue to search for the Good Samaritan, the US Coast Guard has been called in to assist as well.

Meanwhile, the condition and whereabouts of the girl who was rescued is not known either.

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While details remain scant, alleged first-person accounts from the scene say the swimmer was a man, referring to the individual as ‘he’. However, this has not been confirmed by authorities.

Myrtle Beach missing swimmer found: Prayers pour in Several people shared their accounts of what happened while praying for the safe return of the missing swimmer.

“There was a young girl who was out far and this man jumped in and went to go save her. He was screaming for help and others jumped in to get them however only she made it out. The dive team came and now coast guard is searching the waters. It's sad he went in and didn't make it out trying to save someone else. Very hard to watch this. It was still plenty of daylight out when this happened. Prayers to this man's family,” one wrote.

Another added “We were down at the beach and there's now a boat now searching with light and a police boat to, we were driving up the strip and saw multiple police cars, 2 fire trucks and an ambulance and got confused.”

Yet another described the search efforts and said “The Coast Guard Helicopter is doing a grid search over the ocean from myrtle beach state park all the way down to twenty ninth avenue, north with the spotlight and thermal detector on. Please pray for the family.”