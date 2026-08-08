Patrick Clancy's profession: What does Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband do for a living?

Patrick Clancy was the prosecution's first witness and gave emotional testimony describing the family's final days together. His testimony began on July 27. He reiterated that Lindsay struggled with her mental health after she became a mother. "She just had a really hard time being separated from them," he testified, per NBC Boston .

Patrick Clancy has returned to the spotlight after testifying in the Massachusetts murder trial of his former wife, Lindsay Clancy . Lindsay is accused of killing their three children in January 2023. Her defense says she was experiencing postpartum psychosis , while prosecutors argue the killings were deliberate.

Patrick Clancy works as a Business Applications Sales Executive at Microsoft, where he focuses on enterprise software solutions. This includes Microsoft Business Applications, Dynamics ERP and CRM, Power Platform, hyperautomation, and artificial intelligence.

According to his Mesh profile, Patrick has an extensive background working with top corporations globally, helping them use the right tools for business growth and assisting them in their expansion efforts. His previous roles include Business Applications Sales Executive, Global Black Belt Specialist, North American Lead, Senior Sales Executive, and various managerial positions at notable companies like Microsoft, Softomotive, Automation Anywhere, Pegasystems, and Black Box.

His profile also states that he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from Salve Regina University after attending Boston College High School.

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What is Patrick Clancy's estimated net worth Patrick Clancy has not revealed his salary or net worth publicly. However, industry compensation data provides a benchmark. According to Glassdoor, Microsoft Sales Executives in the US earn a total annual compensation of $258,000 to $481,000, with a median of about $344,000, including base salary, bonuses, stock awards, and commissions. Base pay has a median of $137,000. Compensation for such roles ranges from about $282,000 in Redmond to over $412,000 in Boston.

However, These figures reflect industry estimates and do not establish Patrick Clancy's actual salary or net worth. HT.com could not independently verify his personal earnings.

Also Read: When did Patrick Clancy remarry? Inside Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband's new life as murder trial unfolds

What happened to their family? As per People, Patrick and Lindsay met in 2013 in Boston and got married three years later in December 2016, per a profile in The New Yorker. The family of five resided in Duxbury, Massachusetts. Patrick worked at Microsoft, while Lindsay was a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital before the murders. The couple welcomed three children together: daughter Cora, sons Dawson and Callan.

Lindsay allegedly began developing symptoms of postpartum psychosis after the birth of her third child, but was never diagnosed. On January 24, 2023, Patrick found Lindsay injured outside their home and later found their three children dead in the basement. Lindsay was arrested and charged with three counts of murder, and has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Her trial began on July 20, with court proceedings still ongoing.