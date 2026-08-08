Pikesville Ruth's Chris Steakhouse shooting update: Shots fired in parking lot; first details as scary videos emerge

As per the local channel it was a white Acura sedan with what appeared to be two bullet holes. Nobody was in the car at the time. There are no reports of injuries yet and the matter remains under investigation, as per the local channel.

Officers were called around 7:50pm to the restaurant for reports of shots fired, local channel WBALTV noted . Upon arrival, they found shell casings and a vehicle whose windshield was damaged.

A shooting took place in the parking lot of Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Pikesville, Maryland , on Friday night. As per reports, the Baltimore County police are investigating the incident at 1777 Reisterstown Road.

The Baltimore County Police have not officially commented on the matter.

Meanwhile, firsthand accounts and scary visuals from the scene were shared online.

Pikesville shooting: Accounts and reactions One person wrote on Facebook “It takes a real PUNK to start shooting in public. TONIGHT AT RUTHS CHRIS PIKESVILLE ! SMH... Bullets in cars.”

An account was shared by a personal injury law group.

“They were eating dinner when they heard what sounded like gunshots. At first, the family thought a stool had fallen. Then suddenly, a wave of people started running toward the back of the restaurant and into the kitchen. The family ran with them. Our source grabbed a younger family member, shielded her with their body, and ran into another room as people yelled that there was a shooting,” Turnbull Brockmeyer Law Group shared.

“They described it as a stampede, with diners running into the kitchen and back rooms trying to get away from the front of the restaurant. According to what the manager or GM reportedly told those hiding inside, someone apparently saw a person they didn’t like entering Ruth’s Chris and began shooting. Everyone remained hidden in the back, calling 911 and their families, until police arrived and secured the crime scene. They were not permitted to leave until police determined it was safe,” the firsthand account further noted.

A map of where the shooting was reported was also shared online.