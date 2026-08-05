Cesar Gastelum update: Was Mexican influencer killed in cartel-related violence in Sinaloa? What we know so far

Mexican influencer Cesar Gastelum was shot dead on Tuesday while livestreaming outside a fast food restaurant in Culiacan, Sinaloa, authorities confirmed. The 30-year-old content creator, who had nearly 600,000 followers on TikTok, was known for posting comedy videos. Cesar Gastelum update: Was Mexican influencer killed in Sinaloa violence? (Cesar Gastelum/Instagram)

According to Reuters, Gastelum was living with friends when two helmeted men arrived on a motorcycle. A video reviewed by Reuters appears to show the motorcycle driver opening fire directly at him. Officials have confirmed his death and launched a major security operation.

However, authorities have not said whether the attack was linked to cartel violence.

How Cesar Gastelum was shot during a livestream in Culiacan? The shooting happened outside a fast food restaurant in Culiacan, a city that has seen repeated violence over the past year.

Gastelum was livestreaming with friends when two people on a motorcycle approached the group. Both were wearing helmets. A recording reviewed by Reuters appears to show the motorcycle driver firing a gun at Gastelum before leaving the scene.

A security official in Sinaloa confirmed that Gastelum died in the attack. Officials also said a large security operation was launched after the shooting. So far, investigators have not shared any information about possible suspects or a motive.

Also Read: Cesar Gastelum cause of death: What happened to Mexican influencer? Chilling livestream video goes viral

Why are people asking about cartel violence in Sinaloa? Questions about possible cartel involvement have surfaced because the shooting happened in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa.

The city has remained a hotspot for violence as rival organised crime groups continue fighting for control of the region. Even so, authorities have not linked Gastelum’s killing to any criminal organisation or said that cartel violence was behind the attack.

At this stage, there is no official evidence connecting the shooting to the ongoing conflict. The investigation is still underway, and officials have not announced any arrests.

Also Read: What was Cesar Gastelum's last post? Mexican influencer shot dead during livestream in Culiacan

Cesar Gastelum’s death recalls Valeria Marquez livestream killing Gastelum’s killing has drawn comparisons with another high-profile attack on a social media personality in Mexico.

In May 2025, 23-year-old beauty influencer Valeria Marquez was shot dead while livestreaming on TikTok from the salon where she worked in Zapopan, Jalisco. Prosecutors investigated her killing under femicide protocols.

In July this year, Mexican authorities announced the arrest of Ramon Angel Alvarez Ayala, also known as “El R-1.” Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch identified him as the leader of a criminal cell linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Authorities have accused him of ordering Marquez’s killing and financing the November 2025 murder of Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo.