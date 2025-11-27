US influencer declares Dallas as the most ‘Indian place in America’, shares video

An American influencer shared a video, allegedly taken in Dallas, Texas, showing various Indian eateries in the area. His video captures everything from grocery stores to restaurants to lounges. An American influencer shared a video he claimed he captured in Dallas, Texas. (Instagram/@pigeonvizion)

“Dallas Texas is the most Indian place in America,” influencer Harry, who goes by Pigeon Vizion on social media, says in the video. He then captures various establishments, including India Cash and Carry, Urban Tadka, Pakoda Indian Eatery, and others.

How did social media react?

The video sparked mixed reactions. While some praised the Indians, others noted that such markets are also found in every American city, catering to different ethnicities.

An individual posted, “The Indian people are some of the nicest people in and around Dallas.” Another added, “Most cities have areas that specialise in one or another type of international food/shopping.”

A third commented, “Drives to an Indian food hub in Dallas, complains about there being only Indian food in the Indian food hub. Smart stuff!” A fourth wrote, “They literally are buying whole blocks lol don’t blame them, all they are doing is spending their money.”

Who is Pigeon Vizion?

In a video shared earlier this year, the man behind the profile said that his name is Harry and he is 25 years old. He began making videos three years ago, while studying at the University of Arizona.

He started the channel as he wanted to make social media his full-time job. Harry also has a YouTube channel.

At the time of writing this report, Pigeon Vizion had over 144,000 followers on Instagram. He also has a similar number of subscribers on YouTube. He shares new videos every Tuesday, mainly on his YouTube channel.