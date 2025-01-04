US woman reveals struggles with Indian dinner party traditions after moving to India: ‘Hardest cultural adjustment’

Cultural nuances can be both fascinating and challenging, as American influencer has discovered since moving to India in 2021. In a viral Instagram video, Kristen Fischer candidly shared her biggest cultural adjustment—adapting to India’s unique approach to dinner parties. American influencer Kristen Fischer shared her experience of adjusting to Indian dinner customs,(Instagram/kristenfischer3)

Accustomed to the American tradition of serving meals promptly at gatherings, Kristen confessed she was initially baffled by the Indian custom of prioritising socialising over immediate dining. “I am always sitting there hungry and wondering when food will be served every time,” she said, describing how the delay in meals surprised her.

From prompt dining to late-night feasts

“In America, the conversation happens after the meal, but in India, it’s before. Imagine my surprise when guests don’t show up on time and don’t want to eat right away,” Kristen elaborated. She recounted an instance where she left a friend’s dinner party at 11 pm, only to find out that the meal hadn’t been served yet. “They were asking why I was leaving so early, and I was thinking it’s late, and I need to go to bed. I’ve even come home from such gatherings and made a sandwich before sleeping,” she admitted.

Living in Delhi with her family, Kristen has embraced many Indian customs but confessed this one still perplexes her. “I honestly still don’t get it. Wouldn’t the food get cold? Or I’d have to be in the kitchen making it the whole time instead of enjoying my guests,” she questioned, reflecting the culture clash.

Social media reacts

Kristen’s honest take resonated with many on social media, sparking a wave of reactions. One user wrote, “Welcome to India! It’s all about the social vibes first.” Another chimed in, “The food is the grand finale, not the opening act.” Some defended the tradition, with one comment noting, “It’s about bonding over conversation. Food is just the cherry on top.”

Others shared sympathy with Kristen’s struggles. “I feel you. I’ve been in India for years and still sneak snacks before dinner parties,” one user admitted. A more humorous take read, “Pro tip: Eat before you go!”