American woman reveals 10 ways her life has changed since moving to India. Watch

An American woman has revealed 10 ways in which her life has changed since moving to India. In an Instagram video that has gone viral online, Kristen Fischer said that she has become a vegetarian, loves to drink chai, and uses public transport in India, among other major lifestyle changes. An American woman in India reveals 10 major differences in her life since moving countries.(Instagram/@kristenfischer3)

Kristen Fischer is a Content Creator at SkyFish Development who has been living in Delhi for the last two years, according to her LinkedIn profile. “My life has changed many ways since coming to India. It definitely took an adjustment time coming here, but now I love my life in India and wouldn't have it any other way,” she captioned her Instagram video explaining the differences in life between India and the United States. Here is how Fischer’s life changed in India:

“I became a vegetarian”

India has the largest population of vegetarians in the world, and Fischer has adopted a plant-based diet since moving to Delhi. “We decided the Indian way of eating is better, and that includes being vegetarian. Between the animal cruelty and the health benefits, eating Veg is a no-brainer for us,” she explained on Instagram.

“I wear Indian clothes”

The American woman shared a snippet of herself in a traditional Indian kurta and slacks. She explained that lightweight cotton kurtas are perfect for the hot Indian weather, and that she “pretty much wears kurtas every day and loves it.”

“I ride public transportation”

If Mumbai has the local train network, Delhi has metros. And for Fischer, the public transport network in Delhi is among the best in the world. She explained that in the United States, public transport options are few and people generally rely on their own cars to commute.

“I started drinking chai daily”

The milky Indian chai, voted among one of the best beverages in the world, has a fan in Kristen Fischer. “Chai is now a regular part of my daily routine thanks to India. It is probably my favorite part of the day and reminds me to take a break and enjoy,” she explained.

“I send my kids to private school”

For the American woman, one major difference between India and the US is in their educational system. In the US, private schools are typically more expensive. On the other hand, “ in India, the private schools are great and will set up my kids for success,” she explained.

“I eat with my hands”

This was not always the case. Fischer admits that she had trouble using her hands to eat when she first moved to India. Over time, however, she has learned to eat Indian food using her hands - “Now I actually prefer to eat with hands and even think food tastes better this way!” she claims.

“We use Hindi regularly”

The American woman says she is now able to speak and understand Hindi. “One obvious change I made coming to India was learning and using a new language regularly. It is very difficult to live in Delhi without being fluent in Hindi. It was hard work, but I am so proud that I was able to learn and speak Hindi,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of her daughter writing the “varnmala” in a school notebook.

“I do a lot of household chores by hand”

Fischer explained that people in America rely on gadgets like dishwashers and vacuum cleaners for household chores. By contrast, Indians use few to none gadgets for housework. Doing household chores by hand was a learning curve for Fischer.

“We home make food from scratch”

Aside from language, food is another major change for the American family in India. The American content creator explained that in the United States, meals are typically quick, easy and convenient. On the other hand, Indian food is fresh, healthy and homemade. “I have learned to make so many things that I used to buy frozen or pre-made in America,” Fischer wrote.

“I have a more sanitary toilet experience”

Fischer was referring, of course, to the bidet. “At first, I was reluctant to use the toilet sprayer, but now I am never going back. It is cleaner, easier, and just overall better. It is definitely something done right in India,” she concluded.

Take a look at her video below:

Her video has racked up over 1.7 million views on Instagram, where many thanked her for giving such a comprehensive look at the differences between the two countries.