Did you know pesco-vegetarian diet can add years to your parent’s lives?

Pesco-vegetarian diet refers to the diet pattern where seafood is considered the only source of meat in an otherwise vegetarian diet. Inclusion of other animal products such as eggs and dairy are considered optional in this dietary practice. A recent study has revealed the connection between diet and longevity, especially for older adults, further unlocking the amazing potentials of practicing a pesco-vegetarian diet. Fishes are rich sources of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality proteins, and other essential nutrients.(Unsplash)

The study was led by Grace P. Abris and Gary E. Fraser from Loma Linda University, followed 88,400 Seventh-day Adventists in North America for an average of 11 years. This population is known for their interesting dietary patterns, which provided the perfect backdrop for the study to be conducted.

ALSO READ: Just Like That | Behind the enduring veg vs non-veg debate

Diet and the risk of death

The study further observed that vegetarians had a lower risk of death than non-vegetarians. At the age of 65, vegetarians demonstrated an 11 percent lower risk of death. However, when the researchers delved deeper into the eating habits of the population, they discovered that pesco-vegetarians showed more promising results. People who included fish in their otherwise vegetarian diet showed 10 percent lower risk of death when compared to non-vegetarians at the age of 85.

ALSO READ: Fish is the healthiest food you can include in your diet. Here’s why

Benefits of including fish in the diet

Fishes are rich sources of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality proteins, and other essential nutrients. The findings help in understanding the benefits of incorporating fish in the diet, and how it can benefit the older population.

ALSO READ: For a healthy heart, add fatty fish, olive oil to your diet

Strict vegetarians showed higher risk of death

The study observed that strict vegetarians demonstrated a higher risk of death from neurological conditions such as stroke and dementia in older ages. However, the older population following a pesco-vegetarian diet did not demonstrate this trend. This further helped the researchers understand that incorporating fish in an otherwise vegetarian diet can help in mitigating potential long-term health risks.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.