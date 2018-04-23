Fish is the healthiest food you can include in your diet. Here’s why

Almost every nutritionist worth her salt will tell you to consume more fish to reach your weight loss and fitness goals. Fish, they say, is the healthiest food you can include in your diet. However, until now, the reasons were not clear why dieticians and nutritionists included fish in most healthy diet. Omega 3 and -6 – present in large quantities in fish – have been called your skin’s best friend. But there’s more to eating fish than just good skin.

According to a recent study conducted by the Chalmers University of Technology,fish is linked to better long-term neurological health. A certain protein called parvalbumin is found in great quantities in different fish species. This protein helps prevent formation of certain protein structures that are closely associated with Parkinson’s disease.

“Parvalbumin collects up the ‘Parkinson’s protein’ and actually prevents it from aggregating, simply by aggregating itself first,” explained Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede, the lead author on the study.

According to Janvi Chitalia, fitness nutritionist and weight management expert, “Another benefit of eating fish is associated with combating depression. A study which compared levels of anxiety and stress showed reduced levels of these parameters in people who had a regular intake of omega3 for 12 weeks.” She further adds that Omega 3 fatty acid plays a big role in improving mental abilities such as improving memory, concentration and reasoning.

Apart from these, there are many other benefits of consuming fish. According to Mumbai-based nutritionist Neha Sahaya, fish is an excellent source of lean protein without saturated fat. “It is also one of those few sources of vitamin D, which is important for the absorption of calcium,” she says.

We know that consuming fish has been linked to better vision. Sahaya explains how. “The brain and eyes are heavily concentrated in omega-3 fatty acids and need them to maintain their health,” she adds.

So, are all kinds of fish good for us? According to Chitalia, oily fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines are related to prevention of the onset of dementia. Sahaya adds that fish varieties such as trout, tuna and salmon are considered to be the healthiest.

(With inputs from ANI)

