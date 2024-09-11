Loose motion to time pass: American woman's viral video on ‘Indian English’ is spot on

An American woman currently living in India took to Instagram to share a video on “Indian English.” In it, she hilariously explained the English words she learned after coming to India, as they didn't exist in American English. Her spot-on video may make you nod your head in agreement. This US woman made a video on "Indian English" that has left people in splits. (Instagram/@kristenfischer3)

“Did you know that Indian English has their own English words and phrases? I have never heard and of these before coming here. What are some others that you know of?” Kristen Fischer wrote as she posted the video.

Since being shared, the video has collected nearly 4.8 lakh views and more than 7,000 likes. The post has further prompted people to share varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“English is one of the official languages. We don't have a national language,” posted an Instagram user. “Loose motion never comes in slow motion,” joked another.

A third asked, “Just asking, why have you settled in India? I mean work, marriage or something else?” Fischer replied, “We run a business here.”

A fourth commented, “You missed ‘Like this only’, ‘Like that only,’ ‘Revert,’ ‘Cousin Brother/Sister’.” A fifth wrote, “Some differences are really remarkable. Especially the very last one. I didn't know that this word doesn't exist in American English. One small correction, India doesn't have any national language. Widely spoken and understood languages we do have.”

Kristen Fischer’s Instagram bio reveals that she is a mom of three and runs a web development business in India. Till now, she has shared 504 posts and has a follower base of over 35,000.

According to her LinkedIn, she is the Director of Client Relations at SkyFishLLC. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Science from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. Currently, she lives in Delhi with her husband and kids.

