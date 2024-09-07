‘Indians have amazing hospitality but…’: American man on visiting someone's home unannounced

India's rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and vibrant traditions attract people from all over the world, including vloggers who often come here for a long period of time to explore the country's beauty. A video by an American content creator has left people smiling. In the video, he shares his experience of what happens when he visits someone’s house unannounced in India. The image shows the American man whose video of visiting an Indian house unannounced has gone viral. (Instagram/@johninindia7)

In the video, John shares how he is deeply touched by the hospitality of the Indian people and then jokingly adds that there is, however, one thing that he finds a tad bit “problematic.” He asks people how to tell his hosts to feed him less food.

The video has accumulated over 8 lakh views and nearly 37,000 likes. The post has further prompted people to share various comments.

“CheatCODE: Tell them you are getting full when you are only half full, actually. So, by the end of the meal, you are actually full. Btw giving more food equals more love,” suggested an Instagram user. Another posted, “I live in America, and if you come say just hello to my mom and tell her you love Indian food, she’ll feed you food right away.”

A third joined, “Hospitality is our culture.” A fourth wrote, “I work with a lot of Indians here in the UK and it is the same thing. Their hospitality is the best.”

Digital content creator John runs an Instagram channel, “John In India.” With over 15,000 followers, the vlogger has shared nearly 200 posts so far. His posts are about India’s cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and vibrant traditions.

