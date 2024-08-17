Korea aur India ke gharon mein kya fark hai’: Korean woman lists 4 major differences

A woman from Korea, now living in India, has taken to YouTube to share a side-splitting video that humorously highlights the differences between the households of the two countries. She hilariously points out how things that are considered common in India are actually quite unusual in Korea. This video is sure to leave you in stitches. The image shows a glimpse from the video by a woman about differences between homes in Korea and India. (YouTube/@KoreanG1p)

“Korean house vs Indian house,” reads the caption posted along with the video. In the clip, the woman starts by saying that one of the major differences is that in India, one has to use switches to turn on and off their electronics, whereas the connection is direct in Korean. The second point she lists is that ceiling fans are more common in India, but stand fans are often used by Koreans.

Take a look at the hilarious video to see the two other points:

With over 5.8 lakh likes, the video has prompted people to post varied comments.

What did YouTube users say about this video?

“A lizard is like a rent free roommate of every Indian,” joked a YouTube user. “The guest coming in without permission was so REAL,” agreed another. A third commented, “Indian houses without chipkali are lonely. Sometimes my time pass is to watch them following their prey.” A fourth expressed, “The last was so relatable.”

While a fifth shared, “In Korea, the wall breaks. In India, the wall breaks you,” a sixth wrote, “Your Hindi is so cute. Thanks for telling the difference between India and South Korea. By the way, which culture do you like more, Korean or Indian?”

What are your thoughts on this woman hilariously pointing out differences between Korean and Indian households?