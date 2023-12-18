‘I have to run from here’: Korean vlogger filming in India harassed by men

A Korean vlogger faced an adverse situation while filming a video in India. A few men interrupted her vlogging and one even put his hand around her neck. A video of the incident was shared on X and has since gone viral. While some apologised to her that she had to experience such an incident while in India, others expressed their anger over the incident. A few also praised her for the way she handled the situation. The image shows two men interrupting a Korean vlogger. (YouTube/@kelly)

“Korean blogger Kelly got harassed in India,” an X user wrote and shared a video. The clip opens to show her sipping coconut water while standing in front of a shop. Within moments, two men approach her and interrupt her to take pictures with her. One of them grabs her and puts his hand around her neck. She then leaves the area in a hurry while saying, “I have to run away. Bye bye. Namaste.”

Kelly shared a longer video on YouTube capturing her visit to India. Besides the incident, it also shows her exploring local markets, eating food and conversing with people.

Take a look at the tweet that sparked anger:

The video was posted on December 15. Since then, it has accumulated more than 1.4 lakh views. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

“Unbelievable,” wrote an X user. “Ehhh disgusting behaviour I hope he gets arrested,” added another. “This shouldn’t be tolerated,” expressed a third.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now Click to join.

Check out how YouTube users reacted:

"As an Indian, we're sorry for his behaviour," commented a YouTube user. "I am an Indian and being an Indian I apologize to you for what happened and stay away from people like them and stay safe," joined another. "I love how cheerful and positive you are, Kelly!!! I'm so sorry for the bad experience with the man touching you so frankly. I hope you meet only good people henceforth. Enjoy your trip with the amazing and friendly people in India," posted a third.