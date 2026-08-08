‘SF founders talk to me like a peer’: Student highlights contrast between US and Indian startup bosses

A man who actively cold-messaged startup founders across both Silicon Valley and India took to X to highlight a stark difference in communication styles. Comparing the two ecosystems, he observed that San Francisco founders often treat outreach as peer-to-peer conversations, whereas some Indian founders tend to maintain a hierarchical distance. The student who cold DM’ed the founders in both America and India. (X/@hridaykadam)

“I have cold DM’ed a bunch of founders from both India and SF One thing I noticed,” Hriday Kadam wrote on X. He continued, “A lot of founders in SF talk to me like a peer. They ask questions, hear out my ideas, and have genuine conversations, even though I am just a student.”

Also Read: ‘Sir, I'll need a 30-minute nap every afternoon’: IITian founder reacts to Gen Z candidate’s request

Contrasting this approachable dynamic with his experience reaching out to Indian entrepreneurs, he pointed out a distinct shift in attitude. While acknowledging that India has its share of remarkable tech leaders, he highlighted how corporate hierarchy often creeps into everyday interactions.

“While I have met some amazing founders from India too, I have also noticed some seem to carry a bit more of a ‘founder’ aura, as if they’re positioning themselves above the conversation.”

Kadam continued, “Not saying this is universally true. Just an interesting difference in communication styles that I have observed.”