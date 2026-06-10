‘They are the problem, not you’: Bengaluru founder lists five toxic habits normalised in Indian workplaces

A Bengaluru-based startup founder has sparked an intense corporate debate online after calling out the "toxic s**t" that has become deeply normalised within Indian workplaces. In a viral LinkedIn post, she sharply criticised five prevalent but toxic habits, including midnight corporate calls, weekend meetings, explosive public humiliation, and sudden Friday-evening emergencies. The Bengaluru founder’s post has resonated with many on LinkedIn. (LinkedIn/Aloona)

“Toxic shit that is normalised in Indian workplaces, but shouldn’t be,” Bengaluru founder Aloona wrote. She then outlined five prevalent yet problematic practices that occur in Indian workplaces.

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“Screaming at people, abusing people, belittling people in front of others, in standup meetings. Don't even get me started on sales meetings, OMG!” she wrote, adding, “The entire company having to optimize their schedule around that one leader who decides to wake up at 2 pm and call people at midnight. Like w**?”

She also talked about how employees often complain about getting calls from workplaces while they are sick, in the hospital, or grieving. “You are my slave, I own all your time.”

In the LinkedIn post, the founder further explained, “Having regular standups on weekends, not one-off, urgent things but regular weekly standups when officially the JD said 5 days working.”

As the last point, she added, “Bosses chilling and taking smoke breaks all day and suddenly realising at Friday 5 pm that everything is now ‘Urgent’.”

She called out the practices, adding that “none of this is okay. None of this should be okay.”

The founder concluded her post with advice for the employees. “If you are being told you need to grow up and develop a thicker skin - remember they are the problem, not you!”