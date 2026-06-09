Startup founder reacts with inappropriate emoji after candidate cancels interview
A Reddit post about a startup founder has sparked outrage.
A candidate seeking an internship recently took to social media to call out a startup founder’s allegedly shockingly unprofessional behaviour. After researching the business and feeling that "something felt off," the candidate decided to cancel their upcoming interview. The candidate claimed that though the founder initially acknowledged the message politely, he later changed his text reaction to a middle finger emoji.
“I applied for an internship through a LinkedIn post and got a reply from the founder the next day saying they liked my profile and wanted to schedule an interview. He asked me to continue the conversation on WhatsApp,” the candidate wrote, adding that though they applied, the process of application felt “strangely unstructured”.
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They were only given an office address for the internship interview without any formal email or correspondence.
“As I researched the company further, I started getting second thoughts. There were multiple businesses operating under the same family and office, very little information available online, and overall the whole thing just didn't inspire confidence. Maybe my instincts were wrong, but something felt off. So I decided not to attend the interview.”
The candidate communicated with the startup’s founder and informed him that they would not be appearing for the interview. Initially, the founder reacted with a thumbs-up emoji. However, the candidate alleged that when they later opened the chat, “the reaction had been changed to [middle finger].”
“I'm sorry, but if you're a founder representing your company and that's how you react to a candidate declining an interview, you've just validated every concern that candidate had in the first place. Honestly, I think that emoji told me more about the company culture than the interview ever could,” the candidate posted on Reddit. The person concluded the post with a screenshot of the alleged communication with the founder.
What did social media say?
An individual commented, “I love companies like this. I don't have to go to the trouble of second-guessing the workplace culture. They're automatically on my blacklist.” Another expressed, “You're not even an employee of that company, why are you not mentioning the name of the company? Do it!”
A third posted, “I once got an offer from a place that I refused to go to at the last minute because I found a remote opportunity elsewhere. I expected the HR person to be disappointed, but the founder was also CC’d in the thread, and she went ballistic, lmao, saying that offer shopping is one of the worst things you can do as a professional, and she hoped that I would get the same treatment at some point. Like I am not defending myself, I know I did something sh**ty but I did not expect the whole thing to turn that ugly lol. If you, as a founder, feel so entitled to someone even before they have become your employee, one can only wonder what happens after you have joined. I still think I dodged a bullet there because every workplace I had joined before that was toxic af, my mental health was f***ed beyond recognition and I was seriously considering just —— myself. My new remote workplace, on the other hand, turned out to be the most supportive place I have worked at so far. My gut was looking after me.”
Also Read: Why an AI startup by Indian founders has sparked global outrage after Y Combinator demo
A fourth wrote, “I can only imagine the behaviour towards his slaves in the start-up, if he is mature enough to use such gestures on WhatsApp. Sadly, in India, these are dime a dozen.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More