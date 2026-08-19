‘I made a huge mistake’: Nick Kyrgios provisionally suspended from tennis after testing positive for cocaine
Nick Kyrgios admitted he “made a huge mistake” and taking full responsibility for violation.
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine, with the 31-year-old admitting he “made a huge mistake” and taking full responsibility for the violation.
The former Wimbledon finalist submitted a sample during the Mallorca Open on June 22, which was found to contain benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine. He has been provisionally suspended since August 4.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said the former world No. 13 could appeal against the provisional suspension “but has not done so to date”.
Kyrgios, however, took to Instagram on Wednesday to apologise to his fans, family and sponsors, while refusing to make excuses for what happened.
He said: “I wanted you to hear this from me first. I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine. I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it.
“I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets and I’m deeply disappointed in myself. I’m not going to make excuses, but I do want to give some context about where I’ve been. The last couple of years of injuries have taken a huge toll on me, both physically and mentally. My body hasn’t been able to do what my mind expects it to do, and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined.
“I’ve always said I didn’t choose tennis – tennis chose me. But letting go of something that has been my whole life is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to face. At times I’ve felt helpless and alone. None of that excuses what I did.
“However, the good news is that this has given me a wake-up call. For the next 28 days, I’ll be stepping away from social media and public life while I focus on getting myself right. I’d ask that people respect my privacy during that time, and most importantly the privacy of my family. I’m sorry. I’ll do the work and come back better.”
Under the terms of his provisional suspension, Kyrgios will not be able to play, coach at or attend Grand Slam tournaments or any other tennis events that fall under the ATP and WTA tours.
The 31-year-old has also been dealing with recurring knee and wrist injuries and has played just four singles matches this season. His last appearance came in the men's doubles at Wimbledon, where he lost in the first round alongside Alexander Bublik.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More