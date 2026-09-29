In 1991, eight people entered Arizona’s Biosphere 2; 16 months later, oxygen fell from 21% to a dangerous 14%

Eight people entered the facility called Biosphere 2 on September 26, 1991, after sealing up the 3.15-acre glass-enclosed facility in southern Arizona from the outside world. The facility had been built to study entire ecosystems and investigate how life support could be provided in space. But then the air changed inside Biosphere 2, and solving the mystery required a closer investigation. Biosphere 2, sealed in 1991, experienced oxygen depletion attributed to microbes and concrete reactions. Studies indicated that respiratory processes exceeded plant oxygen production, revealing complexities in closed ecosystems and the significant role of the building itself in atmospheric changes. (Adobe Stock)

The clearest account came out in a 1994 paper titled Oxygen Loss in Biosphere 2, published in EOS, Transactions American Geophysical Union by Jeffrey P. Severinghaus, Wallace S. Broecker, William F. Dempster, Taber MacCallum and Martin Wahlen. The study reported that oxygen in Biosphere 2 had fallen from the ambient 21% to 14% during the first 16 months of closure, enough to cause health problems for the human occupants.

Soil seemed like an obvious cause at first. The soil mixture included 70% clay loam, 15% compost, and 15% peat, providing organic material for microbes to process while consuming oxygen and releasing carbon dioxide. Oxygen might have been restored by plants through photosynthesis, but only about 45% of the sunlight outside the facility reached the interior. Even then, something did not seem right. Microbial respiration produces roughly one molecule of carbon dioxide for every molecule of oxygen consumed, so the two gases should have changed by roughly corresponding amounts. Yet the carbon dioxide level in the air increased by less than 0.5%. A chemical scrubber had also removed carbon dioxide, equivalent to about another 1.5% of atmospheric concentration, bringing the total apparent increase to about 2%. That was still much smaller than the roughly 8% oxygen decrease discussed in the source material, so respiration alone could not explain the numbers.

Where did the carbon dioxide go? Focus shifted onto the building itself. Calcium carbonate forms when carbon dioxide reacts with calcium hydroxide in concrete, a chemical process known as carbonation. To see whether this was happening, researchers took 12 concrete samples from inside the building and four from exterior walls poured at the same time as the interior walls. The carbonation depth inside was about 10 times greater than outside, consistent with the much higher carbon dioxide concentration inside.

Based on these core samples, the authors estimated that the concrete had absorbed around 750 kilomoles of carbon dioxide, plus or minus 250. A kilomole is a unit used in chemistry to measure an amount of a substance. The estimate had a wide margin of uncertainty, but even its lower end was enough to account for a substantial portion of the carbon dioxide expected from the oxygen loss. There were other indications, too. Isotope analysis of recently grown plant material suggested an additional carbon sink, while the isotopic makeup of carbon in the concrete was consistent with the same source. Oxygen also decreased more quickly during winter, when carbon dioxide levels were higher. Taken together, the evidence supported the conclusion that respiration was outpacing photosynthesis by about two to one, while carbonation of the concrete helped remove the resulting carbon dioxide from the air.