Jeopardy's Alex Trebek donated 74 acres in 1998; his $2 million gift helped protect wildlife and open space

The team measured how much of each animal’s home range had been developed or altered. Both bobcats and coyotes lived mostly in natural areas. Adult female bobcats had the least developed land in their home ranges, significantly less than coyotes. For coyotes and for adult male and young female bobcats, home ranges grew larger as developed land increased. That pattern suggests developed areas are less suitable than natural habitat .

The Los Angeles Times reported on January 14, 1998, that Trebek purchased 74 acres of open land for 2 million dollars and donated it to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy. John Diaz, the conservancy's acquisitions director, said the gift would nearly double the public parkland north of Hollywood Boulevard and east of Nichols Canyon Road. The conservancy wanted to protect this land as a wildlife corridor for coyotes and deer, as well as develop hiking and cycling trails for people and wildlife. Buying the land kept it from being developed.

Los Angeles is a city of traffic, freeways, and nonstop noise. Despite all of this, bobcats and coyotes still call the area home. According to a 2003 study in Conservation Biology, researchers radio-collared 50 bobcats and 86 coyotes between 1996 and 2000. The authors note that for bobcats, protecting enough good open space for adult females is necessary to keep the population viable. That idea might help explain a gift from 1998, when "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek bought land in the Hollywood Hills and donated it for public use.

Roads can cut animals off Roads create another problem. According to a 2006 study in Molecular Ecology, researchers examined bobcats and coyotes along the Ventura Freeway, one of the busiest highways in the country. Using radio telemetry and DNA analysis to identify which animals had crossed the freeway, researchers found that between 5% and 32% of sampled animals crossed it over a seven-year period. Even so, crossers rarely reproduced on the other side, so the freeway still limited how much DNA moved from one side to the other. The authors suggest this may also apply to animals that migrate long distances.

What the land looks like today Today, the site is called Trebek Open Space. It is located between Runyon and Nichols canyons and borders Runyon Canyon Park. The place is currently managed by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, which is a public agency. The authority lists the open space at 62 acres, compared with the 74 acres reported in 1998. The area can be used for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding.