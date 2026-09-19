How animals build complex ‘cities’ without blueprints: The science of self-organizing structures

Some African termites build mounds that rise more than five meters above the ground, creating towering structures around their colonies. Coral reefs extend for many thousands of kilometers. Spider silk can be stronger than steel by weight. None of these creatures can draw blueprints, but they can still produce structures that are highly sophisticated from an engineering perspective. How animals achieve this has been a subject of scientific study for decades, with researchers examining how simple individual actions can give rise to complex structures. African termites and other creatures construct sophisticated structures without a master plan, relying on local interactions. Research reveals how stigmergy facilitates the emergence of complex architecture, supported by studies on termite nests' intricate designs, showcasing simple behaviors leading to remarkable outcomes in nature. (Representational/Unsplash)

How stigmergy shapes animal construction Dartmouth College behavioral ecologist Mark Laidre examined that question in a review published in Current Biology, drawing together research on how animals from termites to hermit crabs shape and modify their physical environments. The review describes how complex animal architecture can emerge from the behavior of individual builders, while research on social insects shows how local cues and interactions can produce coordinated structures without centralized control.

A colony builds the way a crowd forms a line: thousands of individual workers follow small, local rules and respond to what is happening around them. Nobody drafts a plan. The structure emerges from these repeated interactions, a principle biologists call stigmergy, in which a trace left behind by one animal, such as a half-dug tunnel, becomes a cue for the next animal's behavior.

Termite nests put that principle to a striking test. Researchers Alexander Heyde, Lijie Guo, Christian Jost, Guy Theraulaz and L. Mahadevan examined the intricate underground nests of the African termite Apicotermes lamani. In a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the team used CT scans to document the nests' internal architecture, revealing parallel floors connected by linear and helical ramps. They then developed a mathematical model to explore how interactions among termite behavior, pheromones, and mud could generate this organized structure through a physical feedback process. The findings, the authors noted, could inform research on swarm intelligence and the use of self-organizing principles in architectural design.

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Together, the two studies describe the same underlying idea from different angles. One explains why termites gather where digging has already begun. The other shows how local interactions between termites and their surroundings can produce something as precise as evenly spaced floors linked by spiral ramps. Neither requires a termite with a plan in its head. Both require only enough termites responding to each other and to their surroundings, over and over, until a nest takes shape.