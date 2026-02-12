Food influencer dies after eating poisonous ‘devil crab’ for social media clout

Philippine officials have urged the public to exercise caution after a food influencer allegedly died from consuming a poisonous crustacean known locally as a “devil crab,” according to a report by the New York Post. Despite medical efforts, she died on February 6, 2 days after consuming the shellfish. (Unsplash/Representational image)

Emma Amit, 51, ate the toxic shellfish while filming a social media video near her home in Puerto Princesa, a coastal city in Palawan province, The Post reported. The clip allegedly showed Amit and her friends harvesting shellfish in a mangrove forest on February 4 before cooking the catch in coconut milk.

In the video, she is seen biting into a sea snail prepared alongside other marine creatures in what appeared to be a seafood stew.

A day later, Amit fell severely ill, reportedly suffering convulsions while being rushed to a local clinic. Her condition worsened, and she was transferred to a hospital after her lips allegedly turned dark blue while she was unconscious. Despite medical efforts, she died on February 6, 2 days after consuming the shellfish.

Laddy Gemang, chief of Luzviminda village, said officials who visited Amit’s home found bright shells of the “devil crab” scattered in her trash, prompting an investigation.

The crustacean, commonly found in reefs across the Indo-Pacific, is known to carry potent neurotoxins such as saxitoxin and tetrodotoxin, the same poison associated with pufferfish. Experts warn that ingesting these toxins can prove fatal within hours.

‘Don’t gamble with your lives’ Gemang expressed disbelief over the incident, noting that Amit and her husband were experienced fisherfolk. “This is really saddening because they should have known,” he said. “They live by the sea, so I know they know about this devil crab that’s dangerous to eat. So why did she eat it? That is what I’m confused about.”

Following the incident, local authorities have warned residents against consuming the brightly coloured crabs, saying they have already been linked to multiple deaths in the area.

“To the residents of Puerto Princesa, I am urging you to be doubly vigilant,” Gemang said. “Do not eat these dangerous devil crabs because they have claimed two lives here in our town. Don’t gamble with your lives.”

Officials are also monitoring Amit’s friends who were present during the meal for possible symptoms.