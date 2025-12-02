Influencer Keith Castillo faces backlash after handing out machetes, alcohol to homeless people

Keith Castillo, known online as povwolfy, 29, posted a Thanksgiving video on TikTok and Instagram that went viral and got over 18 million views. In the videos, he’s handing out 18-inch stainless steel machetes he bought in bulk for under $5 each and bottles of alcohol and cigarettes to people living on the streets. Several recipients appear excited, even asking for extra blades while being filmed. Police remain silent as viral influencer ‘povwolfy’ gives dangerous items like machetes and alcohol to people living on the streets(Instagram/povwolfy)

Castillo told the New York Post that the giveaways are meant to “keep homeless people safe.” However, viewers widely criticized the stunt. One Instagram user said Castillo was making vulnerable people “dangerous,” not protecting them.

Influencer plans more stunts

Castillo said he has been traveling city to city since October to film similar giveaways. He keeps around 30 machetes in his car and plans to bring the stunt to Las Vegas, Los Angeles’ Skid Row, and New York City in January. He also intends to hand out one-ounce bottles of 66-proof cinnamon whiskey.

When asked about giving alcohol to people who may struggle with addiction, Castillo shrugged, saying: “Honestly, I really don’t care bro, it’s good for the clicks and views. Gotta do what we have to do so we eat.”

Police response and expert warnings

Castillo claimed he consulted police before distributing the weapons and was told he wasn’t breaking any laws. However, the Austin, Little Rock, and New Orleans Police Departments, as well as the NYPD, have not commented publicly.

Law-enforcement experts strongly criticized the stunt. Former NYPD Sergeant Joseph Giacalone, also a John Jay College professor, said: “That sounds like a cocktail for disaster, alcohol and machetes. Could we get any dumber?” He warned that combining weapons and alcohol is extremely dangerous.

Influencer stunts and legal risks

Authorities across the U.S. have been cracking down on influencers whose stunts cross legal lines. Streamer Jack Dohery faces up to seven years in prison for blocking traffic while filming content, and TikTok prankster Heston James faces felony charges in Arizona, potentially risking nine years behind bars.

Despite the criticism and warnings, Castillo shows no signs of stopping, continuing to post controversial videos online.

