Andrew Tate update: Lawyer issues stark warning to Trump over Tate brothers' extradition case

Andrew Tate's attorney has issued a warning to President Donald Trump, urging him to help his jailed client or possibly face a political fallout. Andrew Tate's lawyer has warned Trump that not helping his jailed client could cost him young voters. (Reuters, AFP)

Attorney warns Trump could lose young voters Andrew Tate, who has been vocal about his close relationship with the president's youngest son, Barron, is currently behind bars alongside his brother Tristan after both were arrested on several charges, including rape and sex trafficking.

And in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Attorney Joseph McBride claimed that, “Andrew Tate was a material participant in ensuring President Trump's victory.” He warned, “If Trump doesn't support (Andrew), and if the next people who are going to be running for office potentially are just like, 'Yeah, down the river he goes,' that young cohort of people will break with the Republican Party in the next election.”

McBride later predicted in an Instagram post that Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "will be the next President without the manosphere and Andrew Tate," as per RadarOnline.

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The Tates' close ties to Trumpworld According to RadarOnline, Andrew revealed his close connection to the Trump family following the assassination attempt on the president in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. He told reporters at the time, “I'm very close with the Trump family. I know them well. I spoke to Barron after the incident. I look forward to, once I'm free, being with Donald Trump in person, and reminding him that he's a bulletproof bada--.”

The New York Times had reported that Barron once had a Zoom call with Andrew and also spent time with Justin Waller, who calls himself the Tates' “third brother.” Waller claimed that Andrew and Barron discussed the brothers' prosecution in Romania and their shared belief that it was an effort to silence them.

As per Vanity Fair, earlier this month, Andrew and Tristan also attended a private summer party hosted by Paolo Zampolli, who is a special envoy for Trump, followed by a stop at DC's members club, the Ned and a meeting with Texas congressman Wesley Hunt. When Trump was asked in the Oval Office whether his administration had lobbied Romania to lift the brothers' travel ban, he said, “I know nothing about that.”

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White House says it will not intervene Despite the Tate brothers' appearances in Washington and reported connections to people in Trump's political circle, the administration has publicly said it does not plan to get involved.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who holds final say over the extradition process, told reporters last week, “There's no role for us to play at this moment, or maybe ever in that regard. But I'm not going to opine on [that].”

Additionally, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also answered "no" when asked whether President Trump would help the brothers.

Despite this, McBride told Vanity Fair he doesn't see it as final, saying, “Just because Karoline Leavitt gets up there and says Trump's not going to do anything, Trump changes his mind like he changes his underwear. At the end of the day, he's going to do what the f--- he wants to do.”

Andrew Tate, 39, and his brother Tristan Tate, 38, are currently being held in Miami, Florida, while fighting extradition to the United Kingdom. According to reports, the brothers face charges including rape and sex trafficking. They are also facing charges related to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography. The legal proceedings are ongoing and the brothers deny the allegations against them.