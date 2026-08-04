Who is Patrick Yaroch? 5 things to know about FBI agent arrested for stealing $1 million crypto during probe
FBI agent Patrick Yaroch was fired and arrested for allegedly stealing over $900,000 in cryptocurrency from an account he monitored during a fraud probe.
Patrick Yaroch, a former FBI agent, was fired and arrested after he allegedly stole close to $1 million in cryptocurrency from accounts he was monitoring as part of an investigation. The theft took place over the last few months, leading to Yaroch's arrest last week, reports stated citing court records.
The court documents reveal that Yaroch was part of the FBI’s national security investigative squad that was probing potential crypto fraud involving an “adversarial nation.” During the probe, Yaroch allegedly used his internal agency access to siphon off over $900,000 to his personal account.
The affidavit filed in the case stated that Yaroch grew “frustrated when he could not do more to disrupt” the person's account he was monitoring. He reportedly carried out the theft out of frustration.
With the probe on, limited details have been revealed to the public. In this article, we will take a look at Patrick Yaroch and the theft allegations against him divided in 5 key points.
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Patrick Yaroch's $1 Million Crypto Theft: 5 Things To Know
1. Yaroch confided to colleague
According to CNN, the affidavit notes that Patrick Yaroch confided in an interview with a colleague at FBI Boston about the theft. No further details about the confession were released.
2. FBI Probed Patrick Yaroch And Fired Him
The FBI has been probing Patrick Yaroch for multiple weeks now. Interviews were conducted at his home as he was fired by the agency. “I f**** up,” he reportedly said in one of the interviews. Eventually, last week, he was arrested by the agency.
3. Faces Stolen Goods Charges
The criminal complaint files against Yaroch states that he has been charged with interstate transport of stolen goods and the receipt of stolen goods, CNN reported.
4. Chilling ChatGPT Query
The affidavit also reveals a chilling ChatGPT query about leaving the country after stealing $1 million from the accounts. He asked the chatbot: "If you had a bucket of money (around $1 million) and you wanted to leave the USA and become a resident or citizen of an EU country, what would you do?"
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ChatGPT replied: “At 37, with a young family, a goal of potentially retiring around 40, and a clear interest in eventually building a slower-living vineyard/agricultural lifestyle in places like Cilento or Portugal’s Dão region…”
5. FBI Reacts To Arrest
An FBI spokesperson stated the arrest of Patrick Yaroch. “As soon as the FBI became aware of these allegations, we immediately took action, began an investigation, and ultimately executed an arrest warrant for this individual last week,” the spokesperson told CNN.
A date for his court appearance has not been set, as of this wiring.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More