Allan Nascimento dies at 34: Last finish video resurfaces as Charles Oliveira says, 'I lost a brother'
Brazilian UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento has died at the age of 34 after reportedly suffering a heart attack in his sleep on Monday.
Brazilian UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento has died at the age of 34 after reportedly suffering a heart attack in his sleep on Monday. He was found unresponsive, and despite attempts by emergency medical personnel to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Allan Nascimento's last finish and last fight
Nascimento had competed as recently as six weeks ago at UFC Vegas 119, where his four-fight winning streak ended in a split-decision loss to Mitch Raposo on June 20.
Meanwhile, his final victory inside the Octagon came on November 1, 2025, when he submitted Cody Durden in the second round.
Following the announcement of his death, clips from that performance have resurfaced across social media, with fans sharing the footage while paying tribute and mourning the late Brazilian fighter.
Charles Oliveira mourns Nascimento's demise
Charles Oliveira, one of Nascimento's closest friends and longtime teammates, also paid an emotional tribute following the tragic news.
Sharing his grief, Oliveira wrote on Instagram story, "Today I lost a brother. Thank you for always being there, for sharing the mat, the track, for the words. I only have gratitude for having you by my side, brother, in training, in battles, and in our conversations. I love you, kid, you were awesome."
UFC confirms Nascimento's passing
The UFC confirmed the news in a statement posted on X.
“This morning, Monday, Aug. 3, our beloved flyweight fighter, Allan Nascimento, was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep. Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the post read.
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“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan's family, friends, teammates and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement further said.
Inside Nascimento's UFC journey
Nascimento had already recorded two UFC victories in 2025 before his most recent defeat. Over his professional MMA career, he compiled a 22-7 record after making his debut in 2011, winning nine of his first 10 fights.
Before joining the UFC, he competed on Dana White's Contender Series, where he dropped a split decision to Raulian Paiva. Nascimento officially entered the UFC in 2021 but suffered another split-decision loss in his debut against Tagir Ulanbekov.
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He bounced back impressively from that setback, putting together a four-fight winning streak with victories over Jake Hadley, Carlos Hernandez, Jafel Filho and Cody Durden. His performances against Hernandez and Durden also earned him Performance of the Night bonuses.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More