Allan Nascimento dies at 34: Last finish video resurfaces as Charles Oliveira says, 'I lost a brother'

Meanwhile, his final victory inside the Octagon came on November 1, 2025, when he submitted Cody Durden in the second round.

Nascimento had competed as recently as six weeks ago at UFC Vegas 119, where his four-fight winning streak ended in a split-decision loss to Mitch Raposo on June 20.

Brazilian UFC flyweight Allan Nascimento has died at the age of 34 after reportedly suffering a heart attack in his sleep on Monday. He was found unresponsive, and despite attempts by emergency medical personnel to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the announcement of his death, clips from that performance have resurfaced across social media, with fans sharing the footage while paying tribute and mourning the late Brazilian fighter.

Charles Oliveira mourns Nascimento's demise Charles Oliveira, one of Nascimento's closest friends and longtime teammates, also paid an emotional tribute following the tragic news.

Sharing his grief, Oliveira wrote on Instagram story, "Today I lost a brother. Thank you for always being there, for sharing the mat, the track, for the words. I only have gratitude for having you by my side, brother, in training, in battles, and in our conversations. I love you, kid, you were awesome."

UFC confirms Nascimento's passing The UFC confirmed the news in a statement posted on X.

“This morning, Monday, Aug. 3, our beloved flyweight fighter, Allan Nascimento, was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep. Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the post read.

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“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan's family, friends, teammates and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement further said.

Inside Nascimento's UFC journey Nascimento had already recorded two UFC victories in 2025 before his most recent defeat. Over his professional MMA career, he compiled a 22-7 record after making his debut in 2011, winning nine of his first 10 fights.

Before joining the UFC, he competed on Dana White's Contender Series, where he dropped a split decision to Raulian Paiva. Nascimento officially entered the UFC in 2021 but suffered another split-decision loss in his debut against Tagir Ulanbekov.

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He bounced back impressively from that setback, putting together a four-fight winning streak with victories over Jake Hadley, Carlos Hernandez, Jafel Filho and Cody Durden. His performances against Hernandez and Durden also earned him Performance of the Night bonuses.