Anthony Smith wife and kids: A look at former UFC star's marriage, family and personal life away from MMA

Former UFC fighter Anthony Smith has landed in legal trouble after being arrested in Nebraska on three felony charges, according to a TMZ report on Tuesday. Anthony Smith may be a fierce UFC competitor, but his biggest pillar of support outside the Octagon has always been his wife, Mikhala Renee Newman. (Instagram @lionheartasmith)

As the MMA veteran faces this latest controversy, fans are also looking for insight into his personal life, including details about his wife and children.

Who is Anthony Smith’s wife? While Anthony Smith built his reputation as a fearless competitor inside the UFC cage, his biggest source of support outside the sport has been his wife, Mikhala Renee Newman.

When did they get married? The couple exchanged vows on September 20, 2019, in an intimate ceremony at Stonebridge Christian Church in Omaha, Nebraska.

Both Smith and Newman have largely kept their personal lives private, choosing to stay away from the public spotlight. Still, some information about Newman’s background has emerged over the years.

Mikhala Renee Newman’s educational background She reportedly attended Lutheran Liberal Arts University in Fremont, Nebraska, where she studied nursing while also competing as a member of the college volleyball team.

Her athletic experience and medical background have added another layer to her connection with Smith’s demanding fighting career.

Also read: Why was Anthony Smith arrested? Mugshot of ex-UFC star surface from Sarpy County Jail; details

She is believed to have continued working in the nursing field in Nebraska, although details about her current position remain private.