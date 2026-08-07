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    23-year-old Kanwariya killed, 2 injured as motorcycle collides with bus in Haridwar

    A 23-year-old Kanwariya was killed and two others injured after their motorcycle collided with a UTC bus on the Haridwar-Najibabad highway in Uttarakhand.

    Updated on: Aug 7, 2026, 17:27:00 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Haridwar
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    A 23-year-old man on Kanwar Yatra was killed and two others were injured after the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a government bus at Shyampur flyover on the Haridwar–Najibabad National Highway in Uttarakhand on Friday, police said.

    A Kanwar Yatra devotee from Faridabad died after a bike-bus collision in Haridwar, while two fellow Kanwariyas were injured in the accident.
    A Kanwar Yatra devotee from Faridabad died after a bike-bus collision in Haridwar, while two fellow Kanwariyas were injured in the accident.

    Station house officer (SHO) of Shyampur Nitesh Sharma said that the three Kanwariyas were travelling on a motorcycle when it collided with the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) bus at the flyover.

    Also Read: Man on Kanwar Yatra killed in crash near Noida Sec 63; 2 booked for rash driving

    “Manish Kumar, a resident of Gandhi Colony in Faridabad, died. His fellow Kanwariyas, Kamal and Mayank, were injured and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital,” Sharma said.

    Police and other emergency personnel reached the spot soon after the accident, which led to a brief disruption in traffic on the busy highway, but police personnel managed to restore the movement of vehicles within a short time, the SHO said.

    Also Read: Kanwariya crushed to death by fellow pilgrims’ tractor-trolley in Budaun

    The incident comes amid the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, during which lakhs of devotees are travelling through Haridwar and adjoining areas to collect holy Ganga water.

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    Home/India News/23-year-old Kanwariya Killed, 2 Injured As Motorcycle Collides With Bus In Haridwar
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