Kanwariya crushed to death by fellow pilgrims’ tractor-trolley in Budaun

A Kanwariya was crushed to death on Friday afternoon on the Bareilly-Mathura Highway in Budaun’s Ujhani police station area. The incident triggered massive outrage among fellow devotees, who torched the tractor-trolley involved in the accident, leading to chaos and prolonged traffic disruption on the busy highway. Police and fire officials at the scene of the incident in Budaun on Friday (HT Photo)

The accident occurred near the Butla Board area, where a tractor-trolley ran over a Kanwariya, identified as Ankit Kumar, 14, a resident of Bhuta police station area, in Bareilly.

According to police, Ankit, a resident of Bhagwanpur, under Bhuta police station, had halted with his group while returning with Kanwar from Kachla Ghat. They had parked their tractor-trolley on the roadside, and Ankit was resting in front of the vehicle.

At that moment, another tractor of a different group of Kanwariyas, driven by Lalla Babu, son of Mohanlal, a resident of Dawikhera village, under Nawabganj police station in Bareilly district, came from behind and collided with the parked tractor-trolley.

Due to the collision, the parked trolley rolled forward, and its tyre ran over Ankit, who was resting in front of it, killing him on the spot. Following the incident, members of Ankit’s group thrashed driver Lalla Babu and others from his group and set the DJ sound system on fire.

In the aftermath of the clash, more than six Kanwariyas sustained injuries. They were rushed to a medical college for treatment.

Budaun district magistrate Avanish Rai and senior superintendent of police Brijesh Kumar Singh visited the site and inspected the scene of the incident. Ankit’s body was sent to the mortuary.

“Police and fire brigade teams reached the location and extinguished the fire. Traffic movement has now resumed normally. Law and order has been restored. The tractor driver is currently in police custody, and legal proceedings are underway,” said deputy superintendent of police Devendra Kumar.

Police officials have launched an investigation into the matter to determine the sequence of events and fix responsibility.