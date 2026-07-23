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    Jana Nayagan movie review release live updates: Vijay's final film arrives with a bang, theatres housefull across TN

    By Abhimanyu Mathur
    Jul 23, 2026, 09:29:47 IST

    Jana Nayagan movie review live: Vijay's final film has released in theatres after a seven-month delay, which saw its star become the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

    Jana Nayagan release live: The H Vinoth-directed film is touted to be Vijay's last.
    Jana Nayagan release live: The H Vinoth-directed film is touted to be Vijay's last.

    Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Thalapathy Vijay is back on the screen, one final time, as his last film, Jana Nayagan, arrives in theatres after a seven-month delay • Starring Vijay as a do-gooder, the film also features Bobby Deol as the antagonist alongside Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain.

    • A political thriller, Jana Nayagan is helmed by H Vinoth and is partly inspired by the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.

    • Jana Nayagan was heavily publicised as Vijay's final film before the superstar-turned-politician leaves films to focus on his political career.

    • Jana Nayagan was set to release in January, but was delayed after it could not obtain the certification from the CBFC.

    • A long legal battle between the makers and the censor board followed as KVN Productions, the banner behind the film, claimed monetary losses due to the delay.

    • In the meantime, Vijay’s TVK won the TN Assembly Elections, and the star took oath as the state’s CM, further delaying the film.

    • The film was eventually cleared by the CBFC in July with an A-rating and set its release date as July 23.

    • The advance bookings for the film opened on July 19 and sold over 1 million tickets for the first day alone in India, grossing 22 crore.

    • The film's release has been turned into a festival by Vijay's fans and the cadre of his party TVK, who are eager to celebrate his 'farewell' from the screen.

    ...Read More

    • A political thriller, Jana Nayagan is helmed by H Vinoth and is partly inspired by the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.

    • Jana Nayagan was heavily publicised as Vijay's final film before the superstar-turned-politician leaves films to focus on his political career.

    • Jana Nayagan was set to release in January, but was delayed after it could not obtain the certification from the CBFC.

    • A long legal battle between the makers and the censor board followed as KVN Productions, the banner behind the film, claimed monetary losses due to the delay.

    • In the meantime, Vijay’s TVK won the TN Assembly Elections, and the star took oath as the state’s CM, further delaying the film.

    • The film was eventually cleared by the CBFC in July with an A-rating and set its release date as July 23.

    • The advance bookings for the film opened on July 19 and sold over 1 million tickets for the first day alone in India, grossing 22 crore.

    • The film's release has been turned into a festival by Vijay's fans and the cadre of his party TVK, who are eager to celebrate his 'farewell' from the screen.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jul 23, 2026, 09:29:47 IST

    Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Free movie tickets from TVK

    News Arena reported that TVK cadres distribute free Jana Nayagan movie tickets to street vendors in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai.

    Jul 23, 2026, 09:24:03 IST

    Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Overseas box office estimate

    Jana Nayagan is poised to rake in over $2 million from the US alone on its debut. This would be a new record for Vijay, beating Leo, and only behind Rajinikanth's Coolie in the all-time list for Tamil films.

    Jul 23, 2026, 09:19:15 IST

    Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Massive advance bookings for film

    The advance bookings for the film opened on July 19. By release, it sold over 1 million tickets for the first day alone in India, grossing 22 crore, the third-best for a Vijay film ever.

    Jul 23, 2026, 09:17:28 IST

    Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Title card introduces ‘CM Vijay’

    The film's title card for Vijay introduces him for the first time as Honourable Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, instead of Thalapathy.

    Jul 23, 2026, 09:05:31 IST

    Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Theatres urge fans not to bring kids

    Chennai's ASG Cinemas tweeted on Thursday morning: “#JanaNayagan is officially A-Rated and all set for an intense theatrical experience. This film is strictly for audiences aged 18+ only! We kindly request parents not to bring children to the theatre!”

    Jul 23, 2026, 08:58:23 IST

    Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Theatres turn into celebrations

    Home Entertainment tamil cinema Jana Nayagan movie review release live updates: Vijay's final film arrives with a bang, theatres housefull across TN
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