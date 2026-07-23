Jana Nayagan movie review release live updates: Vijay's final film arrives with a bang, theatres housefull across TN

• A political thriller, Jana Nayagan is helmed by H Vinoth and is partly inspired by the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.

• Jana Nayagan was heavily publicised as Vijay's final film before the superstar-turned-politician leaves films to focus on his political career.

• Jana Nayagan was set to release in January, but was delayed after it could not obtain the certification from the CBFC.

• A long legal battle between the makers and the censor board followed as KVN Productions, the banner behind the film, claimed monetary losses due to the delay.

• In the meantime, Vijay’s TVK won the TN Assembly Elections, and the star took oath as the state’s CM, further delaying the film.

• The film was eventually cleared by the CBFC in July with an A-rating and set its release date as July 23.

• The advance bookings for the film opened on July 19 and sold over 1 million tickets for the first day alone in India, grossing ₹22 crore.

• The film's release has been turned into a festival by Vijay's fans and the cadre of his party TVK, who are eager to celebrate his 'farewell' from the screen.