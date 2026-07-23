Jana Nayagan movie review release live updates: Vijay's final film arrives with a bang, theatres housefull across TN
Jana Nayagan movie review live: Vijay's final film has released in theatres after a seven-month delay, which saw its star become the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Thalapathy Vijay is back on the screen, one final time, as his last film, Jana Nayagan, arrives in theatres after a seven-month delay • Starring Vijay as a do-gooder, the film also features Bobby Deol as the antagonist alongside Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain....Read More
• A political thriller, Jana Nayagan is helmed by H Vinoth and is partly inspired by the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.
• Jana Nayagan was heavily publicised as Vijay's final film before the superstar-turned-politician leaves films to focus on his political career.
• Jana Nayagan was set to release in January, but was delayed after it could not obtain the certification from the CBFC.
• A long legal battle between the makers and the censor board followed as KVN Productions, the banner behind the film, claimed monetary losses due to the delay.
• In the meantime, Vijay’s TVK won the TN Assembly Elections, and the star took oath as the state’s CM, further delaying the film.
• The film was eventually cleared by the CBFC in July with an A-rating and set its release date as July 23.
• The advance bookings for the film opened on July 19 and sold over 1 million tickets for the first day alone in India, grossing ₹22 crore.
• The film's release has been turned into a festival by Vijay's fans and the cadre of his party TVK, who are eager to celebrate his 'farewell' from the screen.
Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Free movie tickets from TVK
News Arena reported that TVK cadres distribute free Jana Nayagan movie tickets to street vendors in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai.
Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Overseas box office estimate
Jana Nayagan is poised to rake in over $2 million from the US alone on its debut. This would be a new record for Vijay, beating Leo, and only behind Rajinikanth's Coolie in the all-time list for Tamil films.
Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Massive advance bookings for film
The advance bookings for the film opened on July 19. By release, it sold over 1 million tickets for the first day alone in India, grossing ₹22 crore, the third-best for a Vijay film ever.
Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Title card introduces ‘CM Vijay’
The film's title card for Vijay introduces him for the first time as Honourable Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, instead of Thalapathy.
Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Theatres urge fans not to bring kids
Chennai's ASG Cinemas tweeted on Thursday morning: “#JanaNayagan is officially A-Rated and all set for an intense theatrical experience. This film is strictly for audiences aged 18+ only! We kindly request parents not to bring children to the theatre!”