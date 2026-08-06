Kit Connor to play Cyclops in Marvel’s X-Men reboot? What we know as Heartstopper star joins MCU buzz

Marvel Studios’ upcoming X-Men reboot is reportedly moving closer to finalizing its mutant lineup, with Kit Connor being eyed for the role of Scott Summers, better known as Cyclops. English actor Kit Connor arrives on the red carpet for the world premiere of the film 'Heartstopper Forever' in central London on July 14, 2026. (AFP)

The Heartstopper and Warfare actor is reportedly Marvel’s choice to portray the iconic mutant leader in the upcoming film, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline. The studio has not officially confirmed the casting, and representatives for Marvel and Connor have not commented.

The film is being directed by Jake Schreier, known for Thunderbolts, as Marvel begins building a new version of the X-Men team following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019.

Kit Connor reportedly eyed for iconic mutant role Sources told Deadline that Marvel and Schreier met with several actors before narrowing down their choice for Cyclops. The studio reportedly landed on Connor after a series of meetings and auditions, with a small group of actors testing for roles after the July 4 holiday.

Connor’s reported move into the Marvel universe comes after his breakout role as Nick Nelson in Netflix’s hit coming-of-age series Heartstopper.

He has since expanded his film career, appearing in director Alex Garland’s war drama Warfare and becoming attached to upcoming projects, including the video game adaptation of Elden Ring.

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Who is Cyclops in Marvel’s X-Men? Cyclops, whose real name is Scott Summers, is one of the most recognizable characters in the X-Men franchise. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the character first appeared in the 1963 comic The X-Men.

Known as a disciplined leader of the mutant team, Cyclops has the ability to release powerful energy beams from his eyes, which he controls using a specialized visor.

The character has previously been played on screen by James Marsden in the original X-Men trilogy and X-Men: Days of Future Past. Tye Sheridan later portrayed a younger version of Cyclops in multiple X-Men films during the 2010s.

Marsden is also set to reprise the role in Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature several legacy X-Men actors, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto.

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Marvel’s X-Men reboot takes shape Connor’s reported casting follows other developments around Marvel’s mutant revival. Samara Weaving has been linked to the role of Emma Frost, while Sadie Sink has joined the MCU as Jean Grey.

The X-Men reboot gained momentum after Schreier was hired to direct, with Lee Sung Jin (Beef) and Joanna Calo (The Bear) working on the screenplay.

Mutant characters have already begun appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including in the 2024 blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. The upcoming X-Men film will mark Marvel Studios’ first major attempt to bring the superhero team into the MCU after years of Fox-led adaptations.