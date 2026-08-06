Kit Connor to play Cyclops in Marvel’s X-Men reboot? What we know as Heartstopper star joins MCU buzz
Marvel Studios is reportedly close to finalizing the mutant lineup for its upcoming X-Men reboot, with Kit Connor eyed for Cyclops.
Marvel Studios’ upcoming X-Men reboot is reportedly moving closer to finalizing its mutant lineup, with Kit Connor being eyed for the role of Scott Summers, better known as Cyclops.
The Heartstopper and Warfare actor is reportedly Marvel’s choice to portray the iconic mutant leader in the upcoming film, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline. The studio has not officially confirmed the casting, and representatives for Marvel and Connor have not commented.
The film is being directed by Jake Schreier, known for Thunderbolts, as Marvel begins building a new version of the X-Men team following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019.
Kit Connor reportedly eyed for iconic mutant role
Sources told Deadline that Marvel and Schreier met with several actors before narrowing down their choice for Cyclops. The studio reportedly landed on Connor after a series of meetings and auditions, with a small group of actors testing for roles after the July 4 holiday.
Connor’s reported move into the Marvel universe comes after his breakout role as Nick Nelson in Netflix’s hit coming-of-age series Heartstopper.
He has since expanded his film career, appearing in director Alex Garland’s war drama Warfare and becoming attached to upcoming projects, including the video game adaptation of Elden Ring.
Also Read: Mahershala Ali calls out Marvel for canning Blade reboot, says 'they didn't want to' make it: You had me under contract
Who is Cyclops in Marvel’s X-Men?
Cyclops, whose real name is Scott Summers, is one of the most recognizable characters in the X-Men franchise. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the character first appeared in the 1963 comic The X-Men.
Known as a disciplined leader of the mutant team, Cyclops has the ability to release powerful energy beams from his eyes, which he controls using a specialized visor.
The character has previously been played on screen by James Marsden in the original X-Men trilogy and X-Men: Days of Future Past. Tye Sheridan later portrayed a younger version of Cyclops in multiple X-Men films during the 2010s.
Marsden is also set to reprise the role in Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature several legacy X-Men actors, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto.
Also Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day scripts box office history, beats Avengers: Endgame with $360 million opening in North America
Marvel’s X-Men reboot takes shape
Connor’s reported casting follows other developments around Marvel’s mutant revival. Samara Weaving has been linked to the role of Emma Frost, while Sadie Sink has joined the MCU as Jean Grey.
The X-Men reboot gained momentum after Schreier was hired to direct, with Lee Sung Jin (Beef) and Joanna Calo (The Bear) working on the screenplay.
Mutant characters have already begun appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including in the 2024 blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. The upcoming X-Men film will mark Marvel Studios’ first major attempt to bring the superhero team into the MCU after years of Fox-led adaptations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More