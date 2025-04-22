Heartstopper not returning for Season 4. But there's good news for fans

Heartstopper will not be returning for a fourth season. Instead, Netflix will wrap up Nick and Charlie's story with a feature film. The streaming giant announced on Tuesday that the fan-favourite rom-com will come to an end with an upcoming movie that will pick up right after the Season 3 finale. Keep reading to find out what we know so far: Heartstopper to conclude with a Netflix feature film (Netflix)

Is there going to be a Heartstopper Season 4?

While the swoon-worthy drama series will not return on Netflix for a Season 4, fans will still get to see what's next for Nick and Charlie. Based on Alice Oseman's graphic novel of the same name, Heartstopper will conclude with a feature film that starts filming this summer, according to Tudum.

Who will star in Heartstopper movie?

Kit Conner and Joe Locke will reprise their roles as Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring in the upcoming movie that will be released in lieu of Heartstopper Season 4. It will be written by Oseman, who told Tudum, “I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story.”

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion,” Oseman added.

What is the Heartstopper movie about?

The film will tell the story of the teen lovebirds based on an adaptation from Oseman's upcoming sixth and final Heartstopper graphic novel. It will pick up right after the show's final episode, which saw the couple become “inseparable.”

However, with Nick set to leave for college, “the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them,” according to the Netflix companion site. “Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet.”